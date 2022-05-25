ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Report: Hard Rock Cafe in Boston to close its doors

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — The iconic Hard Rock Cafe near Boston’s Faneuil Hall will reportedly close its doors next month.

Forty-five people will be laid off on June 26 as part of the closure, according to the Boston Globe.

It’s not clear if the global chain will open another location in Boston, but a spokesperson for the restaurant’s parent company told the newspaper that the brand is open to having another location in the area.

“The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified,” the spokesperson said.

The Dock Square Garage got approval last year to redevelop the area where the Hard Rock is located with condominiums on its upper floors, according to the report.

The Hard Rock Cafe brand was founded in London in 1971 and it operates more than 250 locations across the world.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

