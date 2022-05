We all make mistakes, but being able to admit when we are wrong provides an important life lesson. It was a Monday morning when Bill Hargis was working at his music store, The Music Tree in Richmond, Virginia when a customer purchased an $8 tambourine. During the transaction, Bill briefly turned his back on the man. That’s when the customer leaned over the counter and swiped Bill’s cell phone.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO