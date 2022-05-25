Big election roundup: Here's how every race on the Lee County ballot turned out

Re-elected to the Alabama State Board of Education on Tuesday, Tracie West of Auburn is thinking about something else that happened that day. “Obviously we want to make sure that all school districts have a very robust safety plan so that we do everything that we can to prevent the tragedy that we’ve seen played out at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” West said of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO