High School Baseball: Portland vs. Deering

One of the immense enjoyments and traditions that says 'summertime in York, Maine' is ending an incredible era for vacationers, beachgoers, and locals alike. Since 2004, riding on one of the open-air, retro-style blue or red trolleys run by the York Trolley Company has been a long-established tradition loved by everyone, whether to ride around York or get to the beach. Children yelling "there's the trolley" was a sound that brought smiles and joy to owner Nick Papin and his two drivers.

YORK, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO