ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

High School Baseball: Portland vs. Deering

By WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Deering Rams took on cross...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

New veteran monuments unveiled in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Two new monuments honoring veterans were unveiled in Auburn Friday morning. The monuments are dedicated to veterans from Grenada to Panama from the Cold War, the Persian Gulf War, and the global war on terror. They’re being displayed at Mount Auburn Cemetery where an outdoor ceremony was...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Congdon's After Dark kicks off sixth season

WELLS (WGME) -- We hope you're hungry!. Congdon's After Dark, New England’s first food truck park, will kick off its sixth season on Thursday in Wells. The park says it plans to host more than 30 different food trucks throughout the year. During the evenings, you'll find up to...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

LIST | Memorial Day events planned around Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- These are some of the Memorial Day events planned around Maine this year. A Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade will start from 65 Depot Road (Veterans Memorial and American Legion Post) and proceed to Pine Grove Park, 34 Foreside Road, where a ceremony will be held featuring performances by the Falmouth Middle and High School bands and choruses.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Education
Portland, ME
Sports
Portland, ME
Education
WPFO

AAA predicts more New Englanders will travel this Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND (WGME) – The unofficial start to summer is here, with more than 1.7 million New Englanders expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend. AAA thinks we'll be back to pre-pandemic levels, despite the high gas prices, with many people itching to return to something closer to normal life.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of leading police on high-speed chase through 3 towns

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A Maine man was charged after a high-speed chase through three towns on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police say 18-year-old Justin Dennison of Freeport led police on a high-speed chase through Freeport, Durham, and Brunswick before crashing near the S turn just before Pleasant Street. Dennison was...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Boston

State shuts down plans for elaborate Castle Island event

"Summer Splash" was planned for June 23, but organizers did not request a permit. Soon after tickets were sold for a flashy party on Castle Island, the event was shut down by the state this week. The event, known as Summer Splash, was being planned for June 23, NBC 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports
WPFO

University president who bowed out to get $235K on July 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- The settlement approved for the University of Maine at Augusta president who bowed out amid controversy ensures he will be paid at least $235,000 in the first year. The Kennebec Journal reports that Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top...
AUGUSTA, ME
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WPFO

Maine State Police officer saves baby opossum

WINDSOR (WGME) – A Maine State Police officer went above and beyond to save a baby opossum Friday. The officer came across the little opossum in the town of Windsor. It was all alone on the side of the road after its mom had been hit by a car.
WINDSOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Q97.9

Beloved Maine Seacoast Summertime Tradition is Ending

One of the immense enjoyments and traditions that says 'summertime in York, Maine' is ending an incredible era for vacationers, beachgoers, and locals alike. Since 2004, riding on one of the open-air, retro-style blue or red trolleys run by the York Trolley Company has been a long-established tradition loved by everyone, whether to ride around York or get to the beach. Children yelling "there's the trolley" was a sound that brought smiles and joy to owner Nick Papin and his two drivers.
YORK, ME
WPFO

Republican candidate for Maine House apologizing for offensive post

A Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives is apologizing for pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about the Texas school shooter. Heather Anne Sprague is running for House District 43, which represents Cushing, Thomaston, and other parts of the Midcoast. On Wednesday, she posted a false claim on Facebook...
MAINE STATE
Boston

‘This Old House’ legend Norm Abram set to retire

The carpenter got his start restoring historic homes in Boston. A television legend is stepping away from the spotlight after more than 4 decades. Norm Abram, master carpenter for “This Old House,” is leaving the show and retiring, according to an announcement made last week. Abram is known...
BOSTON, MA
WPFO

Asylum seekers find temporary shelter in South Portland church

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 40 asylum seekers are living in a South Portland church. It's a temporary solution as families try to figure out what's next. “There were infants, there were children, there were moms and dads,” Eastpoint Christian Church Connections Pastor Keenan Eaton said. Eaton...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Broken water main sends water rushing down Congress Street in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a mess in Portland Thursday afternoon after a water main break on Congress Street. CBS13 viewer Haden Brooks recorded video of water rushing down the road near Maine Medical Center. The Portland Water District confirmed the break on its website. Congress Street between Forest...
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Report: Hard Rock Cafe in Boston to close its doors

BOSTON — The iconic Hard Rock Cafe near Boston’s Faneuil Hall will reportedly close its doors next month. Forty-five people will be laid off on June 26 as part of the closure, according to the Boston Globe. It’s not clear if the global chain will open another location...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Earthquake shakes part of New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — An earthquake shook part of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in the Wolfeboro area around 12 a.m. It’s not clear if the earthquake caused any damage. In a tweet, the Weston Observatory shared a graphic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy