These names are on the 2022 hurricane season list

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has released names for the upcoming hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the 2022 list includes the following names:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

The national 2022 list will be used again in 2028, the NHC said. The only time the list will be changed is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity.

If there are more than 21 named storms in the season, officials said they will take names from an alternate list.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting above-average hurricane activity for the seventh consecutive year.

On Tuesday, NOAA released its outlook for 2022.

In its outlook, the NOAA said it is forecasting “a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms.” Of those, six to 10 storms could become hurricanes.

The NOAA said three to six storms could become major hurricanes.

