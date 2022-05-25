ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Vacant Bank Calumet Building to Undergo $24 Million Upgrade

By Lakeshore Public Radio
lakeshorepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hammond City Council approved a $24 million dollar upgrade to the now vacant Bank Calumet building, on Monday. The Times reports that NWI Hohman,...

Micheal Hunt
3d ago

NWI Times have horrible reporters and digital service is a joke. Every year they run Best In The Region, those of you not familiar it’s a fixed, palm greasing, favor’s, gets you votes

