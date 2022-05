CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest update to the drought monitor is out, and it offers zero change to the state of conditions across the state of Iowa. It’s the third week in a row where conditions have been unchanged, according to the researchers who conduct the analysis. No areas in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area are technically in drought, though some areas south of U.S. Highway 30 are still considered “abnormally dry.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO