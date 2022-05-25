ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Official: Texas gunman bought two assault rifles on 18th birthday

myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

A shooter killed 19 children and two adults at...

www.myleaderpaper.com

The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
CBS Chicago

Two killed in West Englewood shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead after a shootout in West Englewood Saturday. According to the Chicago Police Department, just after 5 p.m. a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near Bishop and Garfield when both men pulled out guns and started firing at each other. Both died at the University of Chicago Hospital a short time later. Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 
