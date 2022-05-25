ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 people critically injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

 3 days ago

Two people received critical injuries after a wreck in North Hollywood. As per the initial information, the crash involving five vehicles took place at around 4:10 a.m. on the southbound 101 Freeway [...]

