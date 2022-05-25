ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Yankee Candle is having a big sale on Amazon – get up to 50% off

By Katherine Robinson
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a fan of Yankee Candle? When it comes to scented candles for the home the brand is well known worldwide and a popular choice for so many. If you want to stock up on Yankee Candle products – or want to try them for the first time – then...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Put 30,000 Items on Sale For 60% Off Thanks to Its Half-Yearly Sale—Here’s What to Buy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. One of Nordstrom’s two biggest sales of the year is on. The Half-Yearly Sale, as indicated by the name, happens only twice a year. That means limited-time deals on the biggest brands and even new arrivals. And this year, Nordstrom didn’t hold back in offering huge discounts on incredible styles. Besides Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer doesn’t host many massive sale events. The only other one that should definitely be on your radar is...
SHOPPING
People

Walmart Quietly Dropped an Early Memorial Day Sale with 1,000+ Deals on Shark, Apple, and More — Up to 66% Off

It's official: Walmart's Memorial Day sale just kicked off days before the long weekend!. The mega-retailer launched more than a thousand early Memorial Day deals with savings of up to 66 percent. There are plenty of impressive discounts across every category, from electronics to kitchen to cleaning gadgets. Even better, you'll find deals on products from Apple, Shark, Vizio, and other popular brands.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scented Candles#Vegan#Neroli#Mandarin
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS News

Best stick vacuum deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon has deals on stick vacuums ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The best stick vacuums are lightweight and cordless,...
ELECTRONICS
CBS Boston

Stores have too much stuff. Get ready for discounts

Some welcome news for shoppers getting squeezed by inflation: promotions on televisions, furniture, clothing, sporting goods and other big-ticket purchases are ramping up.Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Urban Outfitters and other top retailers have said in recent weeks that they are sitting on too much inventory for some of their products. As a result, they plan to mark down prices and step up sales on those items to clear the glut.It marks a major reversal from much of 2021, when discounts on big-ticket items were scarce for consumers.Last year, big chains dialed back on promotions because products were in tight supply...
RETAIL
PC Magazine

Walmart+ Weekend Takes on Amazon Prime Day

In recent years, Amazon's major retail rivals have launched competing Prime Day deals to take advantage of online shoppers on the hunt for discounts. This year, Walmart is not waiting for Amazon to officially confirm Prime Day before announcing Walmart+ Weekend, a three-day sales event for members of its Walmart+(Opens in a new window) program.
RETAIL
The Independent

A new budget supermarket is launching next month to rival Aldi and Lidl

From award-winning affordable gins and luxury beauty dupes, to garden furniture sets and kitchen appliances, Aldi is a go-to for top-quality products at budget prices both online and in-store. But now, it’s got some serious competition on the way.Launching in just a couple of weeks, a new supermarket from Scandinavia is set to rival both Aldi and Lidl in terms of affordability and better still, it’s got sustainability at its core.Founded in 2014 in Sweden, the company has since expanded to Denmark, Finland and most recently, Germany. While in Europe it’s known as Matsmart, in the UK it will be...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Us Weekly

Take Up to 50% Off During Frontgate’s Sitewide Memorial Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer is upon us, so what do you say? Let's get our space ready for the season with some chic, fun and seriously discounted pieces for our home and backyard! Need new furniture? Decor? Games? Storage solutions? Entertaining […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Is Having a Huge Rug Sale for Memorial Day, and Prices Start at $7

If you want to kick off the unofficial start of summer with a decor essential to refresh any part of your home, head on over to Amazon's rug sale this weekend. As part of its huge Memorial Day sale, Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of rugs. Whether you're looking to upgrade your patio with an outdoor rug or pull together your living room with an area rug, you can score savings on all kinds of rugs.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy