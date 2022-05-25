Yankee Candle is having a big sale on Amazon – get up to 50% off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. One of Nordstrom’s two biggest sales of the year is on. The Half-Yearly Sale, as indicated by the name, happens only twice a year. That means limited-time deals on the biggest brands and even new arrivals. And this year, Nordstrom didn’t hold back in offering huge discounts on incredible styles. Besides Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer doesn’t host many massive sale events. The only other one that should definitely be on your radar is...

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO