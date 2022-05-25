Herschel Walker Refuses To Discuss Texas School Shooting After Primary Win
The Trump-endorsed former football star won the Republican Senate primary with almost 70 percent of the...www.newsweek.com
Walker was accused of holding a gun to his significant others head 😡😡😡
I'm just wondering how a liberal can comment on kids when they kill thousands and thousands every year ! Oh let me guess their like my sister law ... just because I vote for them doesn't mean I believe in it . Really !
Maybe Stacy Abrams will save Georgia and give the socialist radical’s in Georgia the poverty that they do richly deserve. !!
Comments / 33