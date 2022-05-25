ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Supreme Court weighs end of $300 weekly unemployment payment

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court plans to hear arguments for and against Gov. Mike DeWine ‘s decision to end the state’s participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of a government deadline for stopping the payments.

‘Lived a hell of a life’: 97-year-old vet earns 1942 high school diploma

The program provided $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment funds but was halted early by DeWine in June 2021. The Republican governor followed the position of business groups that said the weekly payments were making it difficult to recruit employees.

Critics of ending the payments 10 weeks early said workers had multiple reasons why they might not be returning to jobs.

The court was to hear arguments Wednesday.

Comments / 52

TerYon
3d ago

Can’t even believe this is continuing with all the jobs available. What’s up with that? I thought all the states that stopped this a long time ago.

Reply(16)
25
Hangerman
3d ago

Government closed their businesses and put productive,self supporting workers out of jobs based on a silly whim and theory that had no basis for fact.Many workers still haven't caught up and absorbed the losses. Government made the mistake let Government pay for their mistakes!

Reply
7
Theresa
3d ago

The article said it was ended early, in June 2021. I agree that it should have ended early! What I don’t understand is why the discussion now. What am I missing?

Reply(2)
6
Comments / 0

Community Policy