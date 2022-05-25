ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Delegations from Sweden and Finland in Turkey for Nato talks

By Susan Frazer
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lxbF_0fphB3w700

Delegations from Sweden and Finland are scheduled to hold talks in Ankara with senior officials in an effort to overcome Turkey ’s objections to their historic bids to join the Nato alliance.

Sweden and Finland submitted their written applications to join Nato last week in a move that marks one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Russia ’s war in Ukraine - and which could rewrite Europe’s security map.

But Turkey immediately said it opposes the two Nordic countries’ membership in the military alliance, citing grievances with Sweden‘s - and a to a lesser extent Finland’s - perceived support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and other entities that Turkey views as a security threat.

It also accuses the two of imposing arms exports restrictions on Turkey and refusing to extradite suspected “terrorists”.

Turkey’s objections have dampened Stockholm’s and Helsinki’s hopes for their quick membership in Nato amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and puts the trans-Atlantic alliance’s credibility at stake.

All 30 Nato members must agree to admit new members.

The Swedish and Finnish delegations are poised to take up Turkey’s grievances with Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish deputy foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

The Swedish delegation would be headed by state secretary Oscar Stenstrom while Jukka Salovaara, the foreign ministry under-secretary, would lead the Finnish delegation, Turkish officials have said.

The PKK, which is listed as a terror organisation by several of Turkey’s allies, has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey, a conflict that has cost the lives of tens of thousands people.

Speaking on Tuesday before a meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia had left Sweden and Finland “no choice” but to join Nato.

She said Germany would support the two countries’ membership, calling it “a real gain” for the military alliance.

Turkey this week listed five “concrete assurances” it is demanding from Sweden, including what it said was “termination of political support for terrorism,” an “elimination of the source of terrorism financing”, and the “cessation of arms support” to the banned PKK and a Syrian Kurdish militia group affiliated with it.

The demands also called for the lifting of arms sanctions against Turkey and global cooperation against terrorism.

Turkey said that it has been requesting the extradition of Kurdish militants and other suspects since 2017, but has not received a positive response from Stockholm.

Among other things, Ankara claimed that Sweden had decided to provide 376 million dollars (£299 million) to support the Kurdish militants in 2023 and that it had provided military equipment to them, including anti-tank weapons and drones.

Sweden has denied that it was providing any “financial assistance or military support” to Kurdish groups or entities in Syria.

“Sweden is a major humanitarian donor to the Syria crisis through global allocations to humanitarian actors,” foreign minister Ann Linde told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

“Cooperation in north-eastern Syria is carried out primarily through the United Nations and international organisations,” she said.

“Sweden doesn’t provide targeted support to Syrian Kurds or to the political or military structures in north-eastern Syria, but the population in these areas is, of course, taking part in these aid projects.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Linde
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘All this suffering because of a madman’: Putin’s forces intensify attacks in bid to seize the Donbas

“No mother should have to watch her daughter die. No mother should have to piece together her daughter’s body. They killed her, they broke my heart, they broke the hearts of our family.”Vera Ivanova is inconsolable in her grief. Her daughter, Nataliya, died in a bombing in Sievierodonetsk — one of two cities, along with Lysychansk, that the Russians are trying to capture to complete their seizure of the Luhansk region in the fierce battles of eastern Ukraine. Having failed to capture Kyiv or Kharkiv, the focus of Vladimir Putin’s forces is now on the east of the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Turkey#Nordic#Pkk#Swedish#Finnish#Turkish#The Foreign Ministry
The Independent

‘Crocodile’ Putin making ‘palpable progress’ in eastern Ukraine, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has struck a gloomy note on the war in Ukraine, warning that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is making “palpable progress” in his bid to seize the eastern Donbas region.The prime minister said Western states should not be “lulled” by the early Ukrainian successes around capital Kyiv into thinking that the threat from Russia had been overcome.He said it was “absolutely vital” for countries like the UK to keep supporting president Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime with military supplies.Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we do not get lulled, because of the incredible...
POLITICS
The Independent

US Congress delegation ‘most undiplomatic visit I’ve ever seen’ – Donaldson

A visit by a US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal has been termed “the most undiplomatic to these shores” by the DUP leader.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slated the language used as “unhelpful”, adding it “displays an alarming ignorance of the concerns of unionism”, with reference to Mr Neal’s comment about the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol being a “manufactured issue”.However, Sir Jeffrey said he heard a “more realistic approach” during his party’s meeting with the delegation at Stormont on Thursday.Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he feels the delegation “now understand the issues at hand”.“I think they get it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Russia advances in east; Ukraine calls for longer-range weapons

KYIV, May 29 (Reuters) - Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, as Kyiv intensified calls for longer-range weapons from the West. Slow, solid Russian gains in recent days in eastern Ukraine's Donbas,...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is a critical time’: Ukrainian soldiers pay a heavy price as they fight Russian barrage in the Donbas

The broadcasts start late at night: messages from the Russians, enticing Ukrainian soldiers to surrender, followed by threats of death if they refuse, and then a funeral march. This is followed, after a period of silence, by the sound of artillery barrages. Such has been the pattern in many of the battles taking place in the Donbas, now the fiercest arena in this war. The region is host to the biggest land offensive in Europe since the Second World War, says the Ukrainian government, and one that will determine the fate of the country. Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that “Russia...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
The Independent

Putin urged to hold ‘serious negotiations’ with Ukraine’s president Zelensky

European leaders urged Vladimir Putin to hold “serious negotiations” with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Saturday. French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz asked Mr Putin for an “immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops” as the assault on Ukraine’s Donbas region intensified. In an 80 minute three-way phone call, the leaders also urged Mr Putin to release 2,500 Ukrainian fighters taken as prisoners of war at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, according to a read-out from Mr Scholz’s office.The Russian president warned Mr Macron and Mr Scholz that western weapons deliveries to...
POLITICS
The Independent

N. Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over COVID counts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting Sunday, state media reported, as they maintained a widely disputed claim that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak is slowing.The discussion at the North’s Politburo meeting suggests it will soon relax a set of draconian curbs imposed after its admission of the omicron outbreak this month out of concern about its food and economic situations.Kim and other bureau members during the meeting “made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country,” the official Korean Central News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russian foreign minister claims West has declared ‘total war’ on nation

The United States and their allies are increasing efforts to restrain Russia, Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with governors on Friday.Russia’s foreign minister also claimed that the West has declared a “total war on us” and that “no one is hiding it now”.“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become unprecedented, which, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in several countries,” Lavrov claimed.“The West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world - no one is hiding it now.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses Depp of ‘victim blaming at its most disgusting’
POLITICS
The Independent

Tens of thousands throng Belfast city centre to mark Northern Ireland centenary

A massive parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland brought tens of thousands of spectators into Belfast on Saturday.Cries of “no surrender” had echoed at Stormont early on Saturday afternoon as crowds gathered in Belfast to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921.More than 20,000 marchers, and around 100,000 spectators, thronged Belfast city centre after making their way from Stormont.At around 6pm on Saturday evening, the final bands and marchers were arriving in Belfast after a day that saw unionists from across Northern Ireland meet to celebrate the century since partition.Around 25,000 people took part...
EUROPE
The Independent

Jon Stewart slams Americans for tweeting about Memorial Day but not showing up for veterans over burn pits

Jon Stewart has slammed Americans for posting about Memorial Day on social media while failing to show up in support of veterans who are sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits.“Where are the American people?” he demanded.The TV host and veteran advocate took to the stage at the Rolling to Remember event in Washington DC on Saturday afternoon, where veterans, their families and advocates called on Congress to pass the Honoring our PACT Act.Mr Stewart urged Americans to pressure their senators to pass the comprehensive burn pits bill as he hit out at the tokenistic shows of support...
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘paving the way for increased use of imperial measurements’

Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement that could pave the way for increased use of imperial measurements after the UK’s break with the European Union, reports have said.The UK Government is preparing to open a consultation into how to further incorporate imperial measurements in Britain, the PA news agency understands.According to the Sunday Mirror, the Prime Minister wants to make the announcement on Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The newspaper said Downing Street hopes the move could shore up support in Leave-voting areas after Conservative polling took a hit amid revelations about lockdown-busting parties at No...
POLITICS
The Independent

Separated by war: Ukrainian couples reunite at Kharkiv station after months apart

Fathers and husbands anxiously wait to reunite with their loved ones in Ukraine as people begin to return to Ukraine’s Kharkiv.Emotional scenes of couples being reunited were seen at Kharkiv train station after Ukrainian forces pushed back Russian troops from Kharkiv two weeks ago.At the beginning of the invasion, Sasha and his wife were separated after she left for western Ukraine while Sasha stayed behind to keep his job at an internet company.After months apart, Sasha had a long heart-warming embrace with his wife as she stepped out of the train.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy