Memorial Day events on the Mississippi Coast: Blessing of Fleet, Seafood Fest, more

Memorial Day Weekend in South Mississippi is observed with a traditional seafood festival, the Blessing of the Fleet to help insure a safe and bountiful season, with a sea of flags at the Biloxi National Cemetery and the Sounds of the Sea patriotic concert and fireworks.

Here are the events this unofficial start of the summer weekend on the Coast:

Friday





Jokers on Deck comedy cruise aboard Biloxi Shrimping Trip, 693 Beach Blvd., Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. Boarding at 5:30 p.m. and launch at 6 p.m. Pre-sale tickets online only for $60 per person and includes two drink tickets. Cash only bar available.

Rita Brent “Born Funny Tour” at 8 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Gulfport Beachfront, 1600 East Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Tickets start at $25.

End of School Movie “Encanto” at dusk at Eagle Point Park, Woolmarket. Free

Fab Four Beatles tribute at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $24.99

Fireworks at The Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in East Biloxi at 9 p.m. Choreographed to music on 105.9 FM radio.

Saturday

Pursuit of Fun race with Gulf Coast Running Club at Gulf Islands Waterpark, Gulfport. 5k race at 8 a.m. 1 mile race at 8:45 a.m.

Spring Arts & Crafts Fair & Book Sale , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Vancleave Library, 12604 Mississippi 57, Vancleave. 40+ arts and crafts vendors plus book sale inside library. Benefits Friends of the Library.

Crawfish Cook-Off at Pleasant’s BBQ in downtown Ocean Springs. Noon-6 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Children 12 and under free

Coronation of Biloxi Shrimp King and Queen, 5:30 p.m., Biloxi Civic Center

Sounds by the Sea Salute to Our Military concert by Gulf Coast Symphony at Jones Park in Gulfport. 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at the beach. Featuring Coast Big Band. Free admission. Food trucks will be selling food and drinks.

No Limit to Love stage show about God and love at Mary C O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Tickets $20, $25 at the door, $35 VIP.

Bare Knuckle Fighting at 7 p.m. at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. Tickets start at $35.

Collective Soul performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $59

Sunday

May 29 — Jazz in the Pass at Memorial Park, Pass Christian. Noon-8 p.m. Free. Pets allowed.

May 29 — Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet and ceremonial wreath dropping at 2 p.m. Boats begin in the Biloxi channel near Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and parade east, receiving a blessing for a safe and bountiful season.

Commercial fishing boats, pleasure boats, sporting and charter boats will fill the Biloxi Channel this weekend for the annual Blessing of the Fleet. Sun Herald file

May 29— Sounds by the Sea Salute to Our Military concert by Gulf Coast Symphony. Doors open at 2 p.m. and limited seating for the concert at 3 p.m. at Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center, 2104 Tucker Ave., Pascagoula. Free

Monday

Memorial Day Ceremony at 7:30 am, presented by VFW Post 2539 Gulfport at their Post Home, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The public is invited to this ceremony to honor our nation’s deceased military veterans.

25th Anniversary of Mississippi Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 9:30 p.m., 3704 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs.

Avenue of Flags Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Tribute Tower at Gautier City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90. The ceremony, presented by the City of Gautier and American Legion Post 1992, will include placement and display of American flags honoring military veterans from Jackson County who have died.

Multi-day events

May 20-29 — The Little Mermaid musical presented by Downstage Productions at 12100 49 U.S., No. 418, Gulfport. Shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 student/senior+65/military

May 20-Nov. 27 — Sightseeing Cruise & Dolphin Quest Friday at 4 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. aboard Ship Island Excursions. Board at Gulfport Small Craft Yacht Harbor, 1040 23rd Ave., Gulfport. 90-minute shoreline cruise on a quest for Atlantic bottle-nose dolphins. Purchase tickets online. $26 adults, $18 children (3-10), $24 military/seniors 65 and older. 228-864-1014

May 24-29 — Biloxi Shuckers vs. Montgomery Biscuits at MGM Park, Biloxi. Minor League Baseball games start Tuesday-Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Fireworks after Friday game. Tickets start at $7.

May 27-28 — Biloxi Blues Extravaganza at 7 p.m. at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. Tickets start at $45 through Ticketmaster and Coliseum Box Office.

May 27-29 — Mississippi Greek Weekend in Gulfport, with events and activities focused on community involvement, civic leadership and healthy living along with social events.

May 27-29 — St. Clare Seafood Festival at St. Clare Catholic Church, 236 South Beach Blvd, Waveland. Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday noon-10 p.m. Classic car show Saturday starts at 8 a.m. Live music, food, rides, craft vendors. Fireworks show on Sunday at 10 p.m. to close the festival. Free admission.

St. Clare Seafood Festival is a tasty and fun Memorial Day Weekend tradition in Waveland. Tim Isbell/Sun Herald File

May 27-30 — Memorial Day Blowout at Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road , Gulfport. Weekend tickets $40 per person. All makes, models and years of motorcycles. Gates open at noon. Free camping.

May 28-June 23 — Funambula at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Biloxi. Comedy daredevil Bello Nock leads an international cast in this cirque-style production. Shows Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $12.95.

May 28-Oct. 2 — Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit at Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets include aquarium. Adults $29.95 Children $24.95 Seniors $26.95

More musical performances, art exhibits and events are listed in the Coastal Mississippi calendar .

Motorcycles are lined up at a past Gulfport Memorial Day Blowout at Gulfport Dragway. Sun Herald File

Commercial fishing boats, pleasure boats, sporting and charter boats will fill the Biloxi Channel this weekend for the annual Blessing of the Fleet. Sun Herald file