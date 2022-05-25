MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) _ MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $4.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gurgaon, India-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $45.4 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $303.9 million.

