Jeana M. Wiley, 58, of Franklin, passed away May 21, 2022. She was born Aug. 26, 1963, in Sandwich, Illinois, to parents Ronald and Shirley Garrett. To know Jeana was to know her big heart and fierce love of her family. She was deeply loyal and protective of those closest to her and always made sure that those near her knew how much she cared. She had a passion for rescuing animals, reading, gardening, her daughter’s music and spending time with her family at their lake home. She will be dearly missed and cherished always.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO