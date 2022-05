St. Joseph’s School for the Blind has been a part of the Jersey City community for over 130 years. This educational institution is the state’s only school for students with visual impairments. After being forced to learn at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students, faculty, and staff are excited to be back together again to continue learning and building relationships. St. Joseph’s will be hosting an in-person and virtual Walk-a-Thon on Friday, June 3rd. Read on to find out more about St. Joseph’s School for the Blind, located at 761 Summit Avenue in Jersey City, as well as how you can support its 2022 Walk-A-Thon.

