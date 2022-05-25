ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Ossineke man arrested for pouring syrup in a fuel tank

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA – On Sunday, April 3, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post were called to the parking lot of a business on Werth Road. The victim stated she and her boyfriend were confronted by a man in the parking lot....

CBS Detroit

Police: Michigan Man Poured Maple Syrup Into Woman’s Fuel Tank

ALPENA, Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan State Police is investigating after a man is accused of pouring syrup into a woman’s fuel tank. On Sunday, April 3, troopers were sent to a parking lot in Alpena. The victim said she and her boyfriend were confronted by a man, according to MSP. The couple and man got into an altercation while trying to leave and the woman’s vehicle was not working. A trooper checked the fuel cap and found a sticky substance with a maple syrup smell. Investigators said the vehicle was taken to a garage and a mechanic confirmed a gooey substance clogged the fuel pump. MSP reports the cost to repair the clog was over $1,000. An arrest warrant was made for 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Fischer of Ossineke on May 18. Alpena police arrested Fischer on May 19 during a traffic stop. MSP said he was lodged in the Alpena County Jail and arraigned on one count of malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000. Fischer was given a $25,000 bond, 10% cash surety. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
ALPENA, MI
GAYLORD, MI
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
LAKE CITY, MI
ALPENA, MI
MICHIGAN STATE
ALPENA, MI
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
GAYLORD, MI
FARWELL, MI
NATIONAL CITY, MI
GLADWIN, MI
MICHIGAN STATE

