LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 17-year-old was shot at Seacrest Field Wednesday evening. LPD said the victim and some of his friends met up with a group of people at Seacrest Field, south of 70th and A Streets, around 7:30 p.m. Police said the two groups had a social media feud prior to the meetup. Police said a boy wearing a mask over his face got out of the vehicle with a handgun and shot towards the vehicle the victim was in, striking both the vehicle and the victim.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO