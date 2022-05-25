ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What Is a Death Spiral? Definition and Examples

By TheStreet Staff
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23i8hq_0fph8NZY00
The term “death spiral” has its origins in the health insurance market and referred to a situation in which premiums become too high and coverage over the insured is no longer viable. Canva

What Is a Death Spiral?

A death spiral is a term used to describe the near, or total, collapse of a market due to a series of events, typically unforeseen, or investment decisions gone wrong. A death spiral can be viewed as a sort of perfect storm of market declines. It can be within a particular market, such as the stock market, or be across different financial markets.

What Is the Origin of "Death Spiral?"

The term originates in health insurance, in which healthy insurers drop their coverage, leaving the premiums to be covered by a consequently larger pool of insurers who are perceived to be risky. As more healthy insurers discontinue their policies, higher premiums are spread out to the remaining insurers–eventually leading to a death spiral in which premiums continue to climb and the market can no longer sustain coverage over the insured.

Are There Other Meanings for a Death Spiral?

In accounting, death spiral refers to decisions cascading into even worse decisions relating to costs that get out of control, such as when a company halts production of its goods but fails to reduce fixed costs. A death spiral convertible occurs when a large number of convertible bonds are converted into common stock, but there’s a big mismatch in pricing. So, the converted stock becomes worthless, and the original owners lose control over that company.

2 Examples of Death Spirals

In May 2022, media organizations used it to define a collapse in the cryptocurrency market. One crypto, Terra, lost almost all of its value in a short period of time, and panic selling spread to other cryptocurrencies whose values plummeted in response but their declines were not nearly as great as Terra’s. Terra was priced as high as $119 in March before collapsing to about a hundredth of a cent ($0.00015) in mid-May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0byU_0fph8NZY00
Terra's collapse in May 2022 came just after reaching record highs two months earlier. Its sudden decline wiped out more than two years of spectacular gains. Screengrab via CoinMarketCap

In 2008, financial markets were in a death spiral after the collapse of the subprime lending and mortgage-backed securities markets spread to other financial markets, notably bonds and stocks, as well as housing. The Federal Reserve, though, used the term downward spiral to describe the decline in home prices following the collapse of subprime lending that had led to a housing boom.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Fertilizer prices suddenly declining amid 'demand destruction'

Fertilizer prices are coming back down to earth. Why it matters: Fertilizer prices directly influence the price of food as farmers pass along increased commodity costs. Details: "Demand destruction" and the declining cost of ammonia production have lead to a sharp reversal in prices, Bloomberg reports. Flashback: The price of...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Spiral#Subprime Lending#Financial Markets#Stock
Financial World

The fall of bitcoin pushed them to the brink of collapse

What is bitcoin? The search has been going on for years, but the answer to the dilemma is quite fluid and often depends on current circumstances. It was originally conceived as a (digital) currency, a universal means of payment that will make the financial system accessible to everyone through the back door, and bypass conventional financial institutions (or parasites, whichever you prefer).
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Ron Insana: The Federal Reserve may have already done enough to cool the economy

Has the Federal Reserve effectively finished its tightening cycle even as central bank officials, most economists and some high-profile Wall Street commentators simply don't realize it yet?. There are anecdotal and statistical data which show that the recent rate hikes by the central bank and the end of quantitative easing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
MarketRealist

Stagflation Is an Economic Nightmare — Could Happen in 2022

The economic headlines have changed for the worse over the last year. In 2021, record low interest rates, above-trend economic growth, record-high stock markets, and global economic recovery were making headlines. However, towards the end of 2021, some economists started talking about the possibility of stagflation. Article continues below advertisement.
BUSINESS
AFP

Despite some sharp wage rises, low-paid US workers have far to go

Fast-food employees in Manhattan demonstrating for a wage of $20 an hour: a demand unthinkable before the Covid-19 pandemic has become unexceptional, as short-handed companies offer big wage increases without, however, doing much to narrow a yawning income gap. Across the US, some of the biggest wage increases have gone to some of the lowest-paid workers -- people unafraid in the Covid era to make their demands known. 
LABOR ISSUES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy