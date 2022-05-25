ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Antetokounmpo, Jokic and Doncic head historically young All-NBA team

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kxov8_0fph8Lo600
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic playing alongside each other during the 2021 All-Star game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum were voted to the All-NBA first team on Tuesday, the first time in 67 years all five players were age 27 or younger.

Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive all 100 possible first-team votes and finished with 500 points in his fourth consecutive first-team selection. Denver’s Jokic and Dallas’ Doncic each received 88 first-team votes and 476 points.

Doncic joined Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky as the only players to make the first team three or more times before turning 24, while Phoenix’s Booker (460 points) and Boston’s Tatum (390) both were first-time selections to the first team.

“It’s a blessing ... as a kid, I always dreamed of being in the NBA and now it’s my third All-NBA team and it’s really a blessing,” Doncic said on Tuesday night, after leading the Mavericks to a playoff win over the Golden State Warriors. The Mavs still trail the Warriors 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, with the winner advancing to the NBA finals.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer and runner-up to Jokic for MVP, led the second team. He was joined by Ja Morant, winner of the Most Improved Player award, Durant, Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan. The third team was Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam and LeBron James, who earned his 18th All-NBA selection

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before. “Congrats to my...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Tim Duncan
The Spun

Look: Jerry Rice Has Harsh Message For Charles Barkley

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a chance to book their ticket into the NBA Finals. Steph Curry and company took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series before the Dallas Mavericks finally found a win. With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Warriors had a chance to eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs tonight.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#Mavericks#The Golden State Warriors#Mavs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not care for 1 major NBA city

Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot become a free agent until 2025, but even then, one marquee NBA city may already be out of the running for him. TMZ caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks star this week as he was leaving the upscale Catch restaurant in Los Angeles. Apparently perturbed by the sky-high meal expenses, Antetokounmpo had something to say about the city of LA as a whole.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins reacts to first NBA Finals appearance with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green on Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading back to the NBA Finals. Following two years of injury-plagued seasons that kept them out of the NBA Playoffs, they are back on top of the Western Conference. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are surrounded by a new supporting cast, highlighted by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, as they head to their sixth Finals in eight years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

291K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy