Dried red kidney beans—we all love them. When cooked until their centers are creamy, these beloved legumes go into delicious veggie burgers, fresh salads, rice dishes and, of course, chili. Needless to say, they are pantry staples and healthy to boot, adding protein, fiber and iron to your daily meals. Whether you have cans of prepared beans or bags of the dried ones stacked (neatly, of course) in your pantry, red kidney beans are always good to have on hand.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO