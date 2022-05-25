Clearing today with a few spotty showers, mild temperatures and windy

Welcome rain fell across all of north Texas yesterday and early this morning. Rainfall totals ranged from one in to five inches across the area.

We're waking up to a few scattered showers, mainly north of DFW, but it's not amounting to much. Temperatures are near 60° across much of the area as well.

We'll see slow clearing today with a few spotty showers through early afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the low 70s. WNW winds will gust to 30 mph.

For tonight, skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the mid-to-upper 50s, with a breezy WNW wind gusting to 25 mph.

Tomorrow will be downright gorgeous with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the low 80s. We'll continue to warm up into Friday, with highs in the mid 80s, as south winds slowly return.

Your holiday weekend looks downright gorgeous, but very windy and hot. Afternoon highs will be near 90 on Saturday, low to mid 90s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday...with no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Memorial Day forecast Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

*Yest Rain: 1.29”; *Yest High: 76; Low: 62

*Today’s Averages: High: 86; Low: 68

*Record high: 97 (1980); Record low: 51 (1979)

* May rain: 2.96”; May deficit: 0.78"

﻿*2022 rain: 9.73”; 2022 deficit: 5.82"

*Sunrise: 6:23am; Sunset: 8:27pm

Today: Scattered morning showers, mainly DFW -> north, then slow clearing by afternoon. High: Low 70s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Low humidity. High: Low 80s. Wind: WNW 15-25, G30 mph.

Friday: Sunny with a continued warm up. High: Mid 80s.

Saturday- Memorial Day: Sunny, windy and hot! Highs: Low to mid 90s.

Tuesday: More of the same. Sunny, windy and hot. High: Low 90s.

