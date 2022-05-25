ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Forecast features 70’s with a shower possible

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago

Warmer weather, and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected as a warm front lifts north through the area today.

While general thunderstorms are expected for most of the area, an isolated storm or two could be capable of producing damaging winds.

Therefore, portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, and southwest West Virginia have been included in a marginal risk of severe weather today.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase further as we progress through the remainder of the work week, as a cold front approaches for Friday. Moisture associated with this system may linger into the start of the weekend.

Quieter weather should then arrive by the second half of the weekend, and into the new work week, when it will start to turn hot.

WTAP

Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist...
ANIMALS
WVNS

Only 1 WV attraction makes 150 best summer things to do

DENVER – Travellemming.com has released its list of the “150 Best Things to Do in the USA This Summer” and only one West Virginia destination made the list. That spot, coming in at 138, is Tucker County’s Canaan Valley. Citing its abundant wilderness and “charming mountain towns,” the article describes the valley as a “hidden […]
TRAVEL
WTRF- 7News

Expect higher prices for gas in West Virginia over Memorial Day weekend

The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 22 cents higher this week at $4.484 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average                        $4.484Average price during the week of May 16, 2022                              $4.265Average price during the week of […]
WHEELING, WV
WBKO

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over West Virginia mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the company did not...
KENTUCKY STATE
