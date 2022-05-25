Wednesday Forecast features 70’s with a shower possible

Warmer weather, and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected as a warm front lifts north through the area today.

While general thunderstorms are expected for most of the area, an isolated storm or two could be capable of producing damaging winds.

Therefore, portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, and southwest West Virginia have been included in a marginal risk of severe weather today.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase further as we progress through the remainder of the work week, as a cold front approaches for Friday. Moisture associated with this system may linger into the start of the weekend.

Quieter weather should then arrive by the second half of the weekend, and into the new work week, when it will start to turn hot.