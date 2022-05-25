ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning After: Google claims 'unprecedented photorealism' from its new text-to-image AI

By M. Smith
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has shown off a new artificial intelligence system that can create images based on text input. Its Imagen diffusion model, created by the Brain Team at Google Research, offers "an unprecedented degree of photorealism and a deep level of language understanding." This isn't the first time we've seen...

How to Transform Your Android Phone Into a Microsoft Phone

Android is owned by Google, so most of its built-in apps are from Google. However, the Android OS is open source and is pretty adaptive to customizations. This adaptability allows you to modify your Android device the way you want. If you are a die-hard Microsoft user or simply bored with the traditional Google or manufacturer-skinned Android, it is quite easy to replace your phone’s default look and apps with Microsoft alternatives. Let's take a look.
CELL PHONES
Actuator: Cloud robotics, Walmart deliveries and a laser-powered crustacean

I was in Berkeley a couple of months back, helping TechCrunch get its proverbial ducks in a row before our first big climate event (coming in a few weeks, folks). Professor Ken Goldberg, who’s helped play a big role in a number of our robotics events, kindly gave me a tour of BAIR, the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research department. It’s a newly renovated space on the UCB campus, where students and faculty are working on some cutting-edge robotics research.
ENGINEERING
Multi-user profiles finally coming to Google TV

The long-overdue multi-user profiles feature is finally coming to Google TV. Unveiled for the first time about a year ago, the ability to add multiple profiles to a Google TV account should have been released back in November. One month after the deadline expired, Google confirmed that it has decided...
SOFTWARE
Google Cloud taps AMD to bring confidential computing to VMs

Google Cloud a collaboration with AMD that will see it release Confidential Computing for its latest EN2D and C2D Virtual Machines (VMs). The first product in Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing portfolio is Confidential VM (opens in new tab), a type of compute engine VM which Google says helps ensure that your data and applications stay private and encrypted while in use.
SOFTWARE
Amazon's Fire TV sale cuts its streaming devices by up to 42 percent

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon is knocking up to 42 percent off most of the Fire...
ELECTRONICS
Apple is raising the pay of its corporate and retail staff

Apple will start paying its corporate and retail employees more likely in hopes that they won't leave the company to find better prospects. According to CNBC and The Financial Times, the company will also raise its starting wage for new employees to $22 an hour, up from $20. Further, it will start giving some annual increases in salary starting in July instead of in the autumn. The tech giant didn't discuss specific details on how it will change its compensation structure, but it told the publications:
BUSINESS
Save up to 41 percent on the latest Huawei laptops

I must admit that I am still a fan of Huawei products. I’ve been using a Huawei MateBook X Pro since 2018, and I’m still loving this amazing laptop. However, it’s been four years since the launch of this device, and Huawei laptops have only gotten better with time. So, it may be a great moment to upgrade, especially if you consider the latest deals that currently let you save up to 41 percent off the latest Huawei MateBook laptops.
COMPUTERS
Engadget Podcast: Clearview AI’s facial recognition is on the ropes

This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham dive into the latest news around Clearview AI, the controversial facial recognition company that’s now seeing pushback from governments and regulators around the world. Will a few fines put a stop to the company’s facial recognition search platform? Also, they discuss how Clearview’s troubles relate to countries being more restrictive about data in general. Finally, they pour one out for Seth Green’s lost Bored Ape – RIP NFT!
SOFTWARE
Google has reportedly postponed the Pixel Fold again

A delayed foldable is eventually good, but a rushed foldable is forever bad. The Pixel Fold has reportedly been delayed again. It sounds like the foldable might only launch in 2023. This is the second reported delay for Google’s foldable. Samsung, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, and Vivo have all launched...
CELL PHONES
Underwater image restoration with Haar wavelet transform and ensemble of triple correction algorithms using Bootstrap aggregation and random forests

This paper presents both a new strategy for traditional underwater image restoration using Haar wavelet transform as well as a new learned model that generates an ensemble of triple correction algorithm labels based on histogram quadrants' cumulative distribution feature instead of generating pixel intensities. The Haar wavelet transform is our tentative dynamic stretching plan that is applied on the input image and its contrast stretched image to generate the degraded wavelet coefficients which are blended using Gaussian pyramid of the saliency weights to restore the original image. The ensemble of triple corrections exerts three color correction algorithms sequentially on the degraded image for restoration. The ensemble of algorithms entails the superposition effect of the red channel mean shifting, global RGB adaptation, global luminance adaptation, global saturation adaptation, luminance stretching, saturation stretching, contrast stretching, adaptive Gamma correction for red spectrum, even to odd middle intensity transference using look-up table, green to red spectrum transference using histogram equalization, local brightening, Dark Channel Prior, fusion restoration, and our Haar wavelet transform restoration. The source is available at https://github.com/vahidr213/Underwater-Image-Restoration-And-Enhancement-Collection.
SCIENCE
Farooq Khan

The Rapid Rise of Computer Vision

Computer vision is one of the most influential and intriguing types of Intelligence, and you've almost certainly met it in a variety of ways without even realizing it. Here's what it is, how it works, and why it's so wonderful. Computer vision is a branch of computer science that aims to replicate portions of the human visual system's complexity, allowing computers to identify and interpret things in pictures and videos in the same way that humans do. Until earlier, computer vision could only do specific tasks.
It's now easier to take handwritten notes on your Chromebook

School may be winding down, but that isn't stopping Google from making Chromebooks more useful as note-taking tools. The company is rolling out a Chrome OS M102 release that makes the previously limited Cursive app available on any Chromebook with pen support. The software helps you create, organize and share handwritten notes, in some cases with shorcuts that spare you from using keyboards or finger touch.
COMPUTERS
UK watchdog is investigating whether Google restricts competition in ads

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has launched a second investigation into Google's ad tech practices. This probe, in particular, will look into the role Google plays in the "ad tech stack," or the set of services that facilitate the sale of online advertising space between advertisers and sellers like online content providers. The organization explained that Google has strong positions at various levels of the ad tech stack and charges fees to both publishers and advertisers.
TECHNOLOGY
I bought an ultrawide monitor for productivity, and here's what I learned

More screen space, more productivity. Is it really that simple?. More screen space, more productivity. Is it really that simple? After using an ultrawide monitor for over a year, there are a few things I wish I’d known before investing in a big, expensive ultrawide screen for my daily work.
COMPUTERS

