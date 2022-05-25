ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanes open after vehicle fire on I-85

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes were blocked on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County after a vehicle fire Wednesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the fire happened at 7:04 a.m. near mile marker 87 northbound near Green River Road.

One lane reopened around 8:04 a.m. according to the SCHP.

Troopers do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

