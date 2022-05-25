ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

News Briefs

geneseorepublic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe League of Women Voters of the Kewanee Area will partner with WKEI radio in Kewanee to hold a candidates forum on June 1 at 7 pm for the competitive race for the office of 14th Judicial Circuit - Henry County (O'Connor vacancy) - Republican. The candidates are Lance Camp of...

www.geneseorepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
geneseorepublic.com

Galva Council spends ARP money, issues reminders

The Galva council spent some money at Monday nights city council meeting. The council approved $71,474 from Structured Solutions LLC of Union City IN to line some manholes in the Northeast side of Galva. Also approved was $151,198 to line some sewers in the Northeast section of Galva from Hoerr Construction of Goodfield, IL.
GALVA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Cambridge Memorial Day Program

CAMBRIDGE —Cambridge Rotary will hold Memorial Day services Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Cambridge Community Hall, located at 125 N East St, Cambridge, IL 61238. Below is the program schedule:. This is My Country - Cambridge School Band. Welcome - John Taylor (President, Cambridge Rotary...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Geneseo

When the 2006-07 draws to a close in early June, 19 retiring Geneseo School District teachers will mark the end of their teaching careers. Combined, the retirees have taught a combined total of 499 years, in the Geneseo School District. Maple City Band — the Geneseo community band — will...
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Cambridge

Residents of the community gathered Monday May 28 for Memorial Day ceremonies at the Cambridge Community Hall and on the lawn of the Henry County Courthouse. The day began with music played by the Cambridge High School band under the direction of Chris Allen. They played two more selections throughout the program.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County, IL
Government
County
Henry County, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Kewanee, IL
Education
City
Atkinson, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
Kewanee, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Henry County Summer Events calendar

06/04/22 GENESEO FAMERS MARKET 8am to 12pm every Saturday thru October GENESEO. 06/05/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA. 06/08/22 DENNIS STROUGHMATT ET L'ESPIRIT CREOLE CONCERT CAMBRIDGE. 06/11/22 BRANTLEY FRANCIS FOUNDATION COMM PICNIC GENESEO. 06/11/22 SHOOT THE LOOP CAR CRUISE GENESEO. 06/12/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Andover Adventures in June to include Open Houses at historic sites

The Village of Andover will continue its Andover Adventures in June with two days, June 4 and June 11, of events with the theme “Andover Days Past & Present.”. On Saturday, June 4, activities include a 1k and 5k bicycle ride, from 9 to 10 a.m., starting at the East Pavilion in the Andover Lake Park.
ANDOVER, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Dan D. Outdoors

Wow!! There is going to be quite a concert scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Bishop Hill Village Park. The Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute concert will be held on that date. It is said to be “the” most accurate tribute to ABBA. The concert is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Barbra Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Community State Bank, Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association (309) 927-3899. The consert starts at 1 p.m. On the June 4th morning is another Bishop Hill event for you history buffs. At 10 a.m. I will be presenting a one hour presentation on WW2. It will be held in the air conditioned Henry County Historical Museum, one block west of main street. Various artifacts will also be on display. The B-17 and P-51 won’t be on display as the Bishop Hill Airport is too small. In fact, it is so small no one really knows where it’s at?
GENESEO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Auction#Election#Republican#Democratic#Wkei 1450 Am#Facebook Com
geneseorepublic.com

Former Geneseo man pens book about his year in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam war

A Geneseo man will be publishing his book about his year in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. John Raschke's memoir of his experiences will be available this summer as "A Tour in Chuong Thien Province," published by McFarland Press. It will be available through Amazon, Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble. It is scheduled for release August 22, and can be pre-ordered.
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

"Here Lies Jeremy Troy" opens June 2 at Richmond Hill Players

Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with the comedy Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey. The show will be presented June 2-12 at the Barn Theater in Geneseo. Audio Description performance is Friday, June 3, and Assistive Listening Devices are now available (please request an ALD when making reservations.) Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at rhplayers.com.
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Kenneth Charles Shambaugh

Kenneth Charles Shambaugh, 84, passed away on May 23rd, 2022. He and Mary Ellen will be laid to rest at Liberty Cemetery just up the road from the old Farnam homestead, where they lived for over 50 years. Ken was born on September 1st, 1937, the son of Charles and...
KEWANEE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo girls track sets records at state meet.

Ali Rapps, a senior, and Annie Wirth, a junior, were instrumental in Geneseo High School’s third place finish as a team at this year’s IHSA Girls’ State Track and Field Meet on May 21 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Wirth earned state champion honors when she...
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Ridgewood Roundup

The Ridgewood Spartans Softball team claimed a sweet victory on Friday, May 20th. The Spartans shutout the ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars 4-0 to hoist the IHSA Regional Plaque over their heads for the first time in program history. The Spartans advanced to the Class A Sectional Tournament in Williamsfield beginning on Tuesday, May 24th at 6:30.
WILLIAMSFIELD, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Orion boys baseball plays for regional championship

Orion baseball squared off with two Three Rivers West foes in Class 2A regional action last week. The Chargers defeated the Rockridge Rockets 4-1 in semifinals on Wednesday, May 18, in Sherrard. On a stormy Saturday morning, May 21, Sherrard overwhelmed Orion 15-7. Orion 4, Rockridge 1. Orion led 1-0...
ORION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy