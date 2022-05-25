ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Here's What You Can Substitute For Toilet Cleaner

By Roger Adler
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCGS4_0fph60rA00

Flush toilets first came into widespread use in the 1850s, and china toilets were introduced in 1922 (per Old House Online ) -- needless to say, it was a crowning achievement in modern sanitation and comfort. However, this advance created a new problem to solve: how best to clean them. The go-to answer was chemicals. They are still used today, but these harsh and corrosive substances can pollute your house and compromise the health of the user, children, and household pets.

Many conventional toilet cleaning products contain hydrochloric acid, muriatic acid, or chlorine. They can irritate the eyes and skin, and sensitivity to them can set off an asthma attack. The Toxic Use Reduction Institute (TURI) warns that mixing incompatible cleansers might even create a chlorine gas cloud in your bathroom. Substituting inexpensive natural cleaning agents for caustic synthetic chemicals is a safe and effective way to perform the heinous, but necessary task of cleaning your toilet.

Benign and readily available cleaners include white vinegar, baking soda, citrus juice, and table salt. Others include hydrogen peroxide, cornstarch, and borax (sodium tetraborate), a powerful whitener, deodorizer, and stain fighter. A stiff scrubbing brush or sponge, spray bottle, toothbrush, rubber gloves, and rags or paper towels are also essential supplies for cleaning your commode.

Toilet Cleaning Recipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMIVs_0fph60rA00

Whether you use chemicals or not, properly cleaning a toilet means contacting all surfaces. That means the bowl, lid, tank, handle, hinges, and seat. A note of caution: Test a small area first if cleaning a colored seat. An all-purpose cleaning solution comprised of ¼ cup of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) and a cup of white vinegar will work wonders on your toilet, as per Tips.Net . Baking soda (a base) will react with vinegar (an acid) to create a fizzy cleanser. Mix and dump them in the bowl, wait several minutes, scrub, and flush. A ½ cup of lemon juice and a cup of borax will also be effective in blasting away stains and rings in the toilet. A concoction of an olive-based soap and borax or sodium bicarbonate also works well, and you can even try dissolving denture tablets in the bowl or tank to attack stains.

Speaking of stains, many are caused by mold, mildew, or hard water containing a high percentage of minerals. A buildup of lime can leave a green or brown residue. Rust can also form in your bowl. Once again, white vinegar will come to the rescue. According to the United States Geological Survey , vinegar's acidity works to dissolve mineral deposits in the toilet bowl, and it will also zap mildew. Home Made Simple suggests using up to three gallons of vinegar to clean the tank after first microwaving it for a couple of minutes to boost its effectiveness.

Other Helpful Hints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mshuM_0fph60rA00

You can also use essential oils when cleaning your toilet. Many are capable of defeating the three main bathroom foes: bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Tea tree oil is particularly effective, and lemon juice, like vinegar, will bind to mineral stains and make them easier to wipe off, as explained by DIY Natural . The natural deodorizing properties of oils, such as peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, and rosemary, can prevent your bathroom from smelling like a public urinal. Bob Vila advises using a glass bowl or wooden spoon when working with essential oils to avoid unwanted reactions with metal or plastic.

For the most effective clean, you may want to drain the water in the toilet bowl before starting. There is a water valve at the toilet's base that can be turned off. Then flush to expose the soiled surfaces. Toilet grout and caulk can be cleaned with natural ingredients and a toothbrush. Alternatively, a pumice stone can be used instead of a brush for scrubbing -- surprisingly, it won't harm porcelain. Paper towels or rags should be discarded after use, and instruments should be cleaned before being returned to storage. Martha Stewart offers an additional tip for those using rubber gloves to clean a toilet: Wash your gloved hands before removing the protective layer, then clean your hands thoroughly. Your hands and toilet will be spotlessly clean as a result.

Read this next: How Vinegar Can Be A Versatile Cleaning Tool

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Bob Vila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Oil And Vinegar#Toilet Cleaner#Chemicals#Cleaners#Old#Toilet Cleaning Recipes
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

Frozen foods are undeniably convenient, and help whip up a meal in a few minutes (as opposed to a few hours of preparation!). While this is fine to do once in a while, many health experts suggest not to rely on this method for every meal, as certain frozen products contain weight gain-inducing additives that could sneak in extra calories and other undesired effects without your noticing. With that said, we checked in with Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Caleb Backe, certified personal trainer and health expert, to learn more about 1 type of frozen food that could lead to weight gain if eaten often or excessively.
WEIGHT LOSS
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

3 Low-Calorie Snacks You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight

While a balanced diet consisting of three nutritious meals each day is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you want to lose weight, sometimes those three meals just don’t cut it. The truth is that you’re going to run into cravings between meals every now and then. That’s where healthy snacks come in.
WEIGHT LOSS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy