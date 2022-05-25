Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

On Tuesday the 23rd, the Lander City Council met for a scheduled work session to discuss and debate several items. In a very candid discussion related to salary structure, The Chief of Police, Scott Peters told of the need for an amended salary structure for his department. “The problem is that with our current structure being so much lower than other departments around the state, once we get an officer trained, we risk losing them to another agency because of money. Combine that with the lack of affordable housing in Lander and there is little chance to retain highly qualified officers.” This has, according to the chief, become a real issue as he attempts to attract candidates to fill vacant positions in his department. “We simply can’t compete with other local agencies.” He went on to say that having an officer who needs to reside in Riverton or Hudson does little for the commitment that we want the officer to have for his or her own community here in Lander. We want them to live in the community they serve.

LANDER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO