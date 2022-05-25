ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

By news desk
sweetwaternow.com
 3 days ago

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes...

www.sweetwaternow.com

sweetwaternow.com

RSPD Arrests Man for Reckless Endangerment

ROCK SPRINGS — On May 26, Rock Springs Police Department responded to 729 Pilot Butte Ave. in reference to a shots fired call in the parking lot. Once officers were on scene it was determined that a disturbance had taken place between two males. During the verbal disturbance, one of the males retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and discharged it. Officers were able to make contact on scene with one of the two involved males regarding the incident.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Shots fired on May 26, 2022

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On May 26, 2022, Rock Springs Police Department responded to 729 Pilot Butte Ave. in reference to a 'shots fired' call in the parking lot. Once officers were on the scene it was determined that a disturbance had taken place between two males. During the verbal disturbance, one of the males retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and discharged it. Officers were able to make contact on scene with one of the two involved males regarding the incident.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Lester “Les” Mauch Announces Bid for Sweetwater County Commissioner

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Longtime Sweetwater County resident Lester “Les” Mauch has announced his plans to run for County Commissioner in the 2022 election. “I am Lester “Les” Mauch, and I am presenting myself as a Republican candidate for Sweetwater County Commissioner. I am running for the seat of Sweetwater County Commissioner to go to work for Sweetwater County to bring common sense solutions and opportunity and stability for our citizens and future generations.”
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Rock Spring Fire Department Responds to Call in Skyline Village

ROCK SPRINGS — No injuries were reported in a structure fire that took place at the Skyline Village Mobile Home Park in Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. The Rock Springs Fire Department responded to the call that came in shortly before 8 PM with three apparatus and nine personnel, according to RSFD Chief Jim Wamsley.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Police Chief: Officers can’t afford to live in Lander

On Tuesday the 23rd, the Lander City Council met for a scheduled work session to discuss and debate several items. In a very candid discussion related to salary structure, The Chief of Police, Scott Peters told of the need for an amended salary structure for his department. “The problem is that with our current structure being so much lower than other departments around the state, once we get an officer trained, we risk losing them to another agency because of money. Combine that with the lack of affordable housing in Lander and there is little chance to retain highly qualified officers.” This has, according to the chief, become a real issue as he attempts to attract candidates to fill vacant positions in his department. “We simply can’t compete with other local agencies.” He went on to say that having an officer who needs to reside in Riverton or Hudson does little for the commitment that we want the officer to have for his or her own community here in Lander. We want them to live in the community they serve.
LANDER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Jakob “Jake” Arthur Taggart (July 11, 1986 – May 25, 2022)

Jakob “Jake” Arthur Taggart gained his angel wings on May 25, 2022 at 2:22 am. He was born July 11, 1986 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stephen C. Taggart and Maxine M. Yeager. Jake grew up in Green River, WY. He attended Washington elementary, Lincoln middle school and...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Memorial Day Ceremonies Set for Monday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Memorial Day gives United States citizens a way to honor and mourn military personnel who have died while serving in the United States military. On Monday, May 30, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country will be remembered and honored through a number of ceremonies taking place throughout Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Gordon Max Mickelson Announces Candidacy for Rock Springs Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS — With the Election 2022 filing deadline approaching at the end of business today, Gordon Max Mickelson has announced his intention to run for the open Rock Springs mayoral seat. Mickelson released the following statement this afternoon:. “My name is Max Mickelson, and I am eager to...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Michael E. Carothers (December 17, 1956 – May 24, 2022)

Michael E. Carothers, 65, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 17, 1956 in Douglas, Wyoming, the son of Dorothy Stone and Bud Carothers. Mike was a 1976 graduate from Douglas High School. He married...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Catholic College Graduated 37 from Across the Country this past week

On the morning of Monday, May 23rd, much to the satisfaction of their assembled friends and family, the thirty-seven members of this year’s senior class received their diplomas, marking the completion of an extraordinary four-year adventure. For these young men and women (and the standing-room-only audience that filled the Lander Community and Convention Center to capacity), the Commencement ceremony was the final, emotional chapter in the story of their time in Lander, and as would be expected from an event bringing such a once-in-a-lifetime experience to a close, the morning was filled with nostalgic and fond reminiscing. But there was a sense of excitement and eager enthusiasm in the air, as well, since this Commencement marked the beginning of another, even more important story: the future adventures and successes of Wyoming Catholic College’s Class of 2022.
WYOMING STATE
columbusnews-report.com

Riverton High School graduates 46 students in ceremony

Riverton High School’s senior class of 2022 graduated on May 22 in the school’s Multi-Purpose Activity Center. Above, all 46 of the school’s graduates stand reciting the senior pledge ahead of receiving their diplomas and being declared graduates. Photo by Jacob Spencer. MiKayla Berry was selected as one of the two Valedictorians in Riverton High School’s senior class of 2022. Above, she gives a…
RIVERTON, KS
sweetwaternow.com

SCSD No. 2 Honors 2022 Retirees

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 celebrated and honored its nine retirees earlier this month with a retirement social. The retirees include Linda Malone, Richard Percifield, Denise Shears, Terri Jones, John Bath, Janice Maestas, Eva Pieda, Mary Shaw, and Ronna Lake. Retirees. Linda Malone: Counselor.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Local totals up to around 30 inches over the southern end of the Absaroka Mountains. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will become very difficult and potentially dangerous because of the snow and wind. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM Sunday and early Monday afternoon.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming’s Big Show to Feature World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming’s Big Show daily, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM except when at an event.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Farson-Eden High School Graduates 12 Seniors in Wednesday Commencement Ceremony

FARSON — Farson-Eden High School held its 2022 Commencement Ceremony last night inside Pronghorn Gymnasium as friends and family celebrated the accomplishments of 12 graduating seniors. The evening was filled with fond memories of the students time growing up together in the Farson-Eden Valley. Mary Ann Moser opened the...
FARSON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Helen S. Lew (May 21, 2022)

Helen S. Lew passed away on May 21, 2022, at the age of 80. She was surrounded by her family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Helen immigrated to the United States in 1960 with her husband, David S. Lew. Through hard work, dedication, and sacrifice, the couple laid a foundation in Rock Springs and started a family together. Their roots grew over the years as they became proud business owners of the Renegade Cafe and parents to seven children. Eventually, the family tree grew to include daughter-in-laws, son-in-laws, and 14 grandchildren.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Documentary Film ‘Dear Sirs’ Receives GI Film Festival Award

ROCK SPRINGS — Just how well do we truly know someone? Sometimes even our closest family members keep things to themselves. Who knows why? It could be because they don’t want to be seen differently or because it’s just too painful to relive an awful experience by telling someone and they’d rather just forget.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

