Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

On the morning of Monday, May 23rd, much to the satisfaction of their assembled friends and family, the thirty-seven members of this year’s senior class received their diplomas, marking the completion of an extraordinary four-year adventure. For these young men and women (and the standing-room-only audience that filled the Lander Community and Convention Center to capacity), the Commencement ceremony was the final, emotional chapter in the story of their time in Lander, and as would be expected from an event bringing such a once-in-a-lifetime experience to a close, the morning was filled with nostalgic and fond reminiscing. But there was a sense of excitement and eager enthusiasm in the air, as well, since this Commencement marked the beginning of another, even more important story: the future adventures and successes of Wyoming Catholic College’s Class of 2022.
Comments / 0