MONTE CARLO -- Lewis Hamilton said he has never experienced anything as bad as trying to drive his bouncing Mercedes around the bumpy Monte Carlo circuit on Friday. Mercedes appeared to have solved the worst of its car's bouncing issues at the last race, the Spanish Grand Prix, but the nature of the Monaco circuit means the drivers are now experiencing a different type of bouncing, caused by the track surface rather than the car's aerodynamics.

