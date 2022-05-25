ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
81-year-old woman carjacked while handing out meals to homeless

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 81-year-old woman who was handing out meals to homeless people became a carjacking victim Tuesday, CBS Los Angeles reports. Police in Redlands say it happened at about...

Comments / 8

24-year-old man arrested for suspected carjacking in Redlands

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to a carjacking Monday in Redlands. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Stater Bros. parking lot when the suspected carjacker stole the keys from 81-year-old Nina Steinman as she was feeding several unhoused men from the back of her SUV. Video shows the man getting into the KIA SUV and knocking the 81-year-old down as he backed out of the parking space and fled. Steinman attempted to stop the suspect. "I yelled. I said, 'Stop!' My plan was to open the door and to reach him and grab him by the shirt and pull him out, but I couldn't do that and I ended up on the ground," she said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department spotted the Kia in a parking structure on East 11th Street. Robert Carlos Sanchez Jr., who was still in the car and arrested on charges of carjacking and elder abuse. Sanchez is being held on $250,000 bail.  
REDLANDS, CA
