ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kanye West’s 2020 Election Fund Was Allegedly Hacked To Pay Off Credit Card Bills

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDafS_0fph3sAq00

There weren’t too many of us out there who actually thought Kanye West could pull off a successful presidential run during the 2020 Election, but at least we gave him points for dreaming big. Of course, all of that went out the window with the reminder of his now-infamous “slavery was a choice” comment, not to mention the lingering negative reactions regarding his devotion to Donald Trump and MAGA.

His failed campaign seems to be getting even more bad press following a new report that claims Kanye 2020 was subjected to a fraud scheme that resulted in thousands being stolen to pay off credit card bills.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

TMZ was able to obtain a letter that Ye’s election board sent to the Federal Election Committee after they flagged transactions that looked suspicious. Following an investigation, Kanye 2020 discovered their account was accessed three times between December and February and failed to successfully get reimbursed by First Bank of Wyoming.

Read below to see what West’s campaign wrote in their letter to Michael Dobi of the FEC’s Reports Analysis Division:

“Mr. Dobi,

In response to the RFAl letter dated April 17. 2022, it has been determined that the disbursement for $1474 on 12/9/21, $1280 on 2/8/22 and $1245 on 2/22/22 was an external fraud situation. Alter investigating, it was determined that an individual not connected with the campaign accessed a campaign account to pav his own credit card. It was reported to First Bank of Wyoming and a stop-pay was put in place to protect against future unauthorized charges. The bank was unable to reverse the transactions at issue due to the way they were presented for payment via ACH. Please let us know If vou have further questions.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Hey, you win some and you lose some. At least Yeezy has an upcoming redesign collaboration with McDonalds to look forward too — we’re sure he’ll be able to have it his way at Micky Ds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West Suffers Major Legal Loss Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

As the ongoing dispute between Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian continues, the rapper has lost his renowned divorce attorney. The Blast obtained new legal documents which indicate that Samantha Spector, Kanye's divorce lawyer, has pulled out of the family law case. The relationship between the lawyer and client had...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West 2020 Campaign Committee Claims Someone Stole Thousands To Pay Bills: Report

His future political ambitions remain unclear after his failed presidential bid for the 2020 election, but someone has been investigating alleged fraud in Kanye West's camp. There have been several accusations made against West in regards to his bid for the Oval Office, with many alleging that the mogul partnered with the far-right in an attempt to split the Democratic vote for a Republican victory. As those accusations simmer, TMZ reported that West's campaign committee made a revelation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Election Fraud#Maga#Instagram Twitter#First Bank Of Wyoming#Reports Analysis Division
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
NotYourBonnie

Hackers Stole Woman's $26,000 Life Savings. Two Months Later, Citibank Still Won't Honor Responsibility To Refund It

Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 via WikiCommons. It's the kind of nightmare most will only read about, but for Jacqueline Berman of NY, it's actually happening. Over a month ago, her phone was hacked. While she handled the issue with T.Mobile quickly, her bank info ended up being compromised and a hacker was able to get into her Citibank account to assign a new payee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Elon Musk Promises a Big Surprise for the Midterm Elections

Elon Musk is an unconventional CEO. The chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report recently decided that meddling in political affairs was no longer taboo. The billionaire has thus redefined the CEO's role just as governments -- think Florida, with Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and the "Don't Say Gay" bill -- are trying to force companies to remain neutral on social issues and concern themselves mainly with their products and services.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy