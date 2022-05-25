ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Teen murder suspect back in custody after escape

By Laura Morrison
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTLNn_0fph12s500

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A teen murder suspect is back in custody after escaping on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Malakhi Young was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights after he evaded Ohio Department of Youth Services who was supervising him at the time.

Local law enforcement reacts to Texas school shooting

Young, who is 17, reportedly has a pending murder charge in Lorain County, but was in custody on different charges.

The state patrol said he was apprehended at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Police identify Cleveland woman who died of shooting injuries 1 year later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released the name of the 26-year-old woman who died on the one-year anniversary of being shot. Marisa Leigh Leonard, of Cleveland, passed away on May 7, 2022 from acute bacterial peritonitis, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Her death was ruled a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man in custody after shots fired at Stark County park, police say

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers detained a man Saturday morning following a report that shots were fired at a public park. According to police, officers were called out around 7 a.m. to Franklin Park at 850 3rd St. SE. Massillon police said an officer ordered the suspect...
MASSILLON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Shaker Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Shaker Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Morning Journal

Lorain man in court answering to 2017 murder charge

A Lorain man who is accused of fatally shooting another man in the city is answering to the charges five years later in court. Vincent Eugene Lee II, 31, of Stonepath Street, is accused of killing Albert Ross III, a 26-year-old East 33rd Street resident Jan. 4, 2017, according to authorities.
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Wjw
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritan takes 20-year-old Elyria shooting victim to hospital

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police confirmed a Good Samaritan took a 20-year-old man to University Hospitals after he was shot on Thursday evening. The shooting happened in the 90 block of Courtland Street around 7:40 p.m. on May 26, according to police. Officers arrived and secured the scene as...
ELYRIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Man wanted by FBI for robbing Cleveland bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the FBI after robbing a bank in Cleveland on May 28, according to the FBI. The robbery happened at around 9:30 a.m. at the Huntington Bank, located at 10001 Chester Ave., according to a press release. The man entered the bank...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County fugitive wanted for robbery, kidnapping surrenders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive wanted by Geauga County Sheriff deputies for robbery and kidnapping surrendered to authorities, said the U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Marshals put out a press release regarding fugitive Jonathan Green, 24, in April and he turned himself in on May 25. According to the U.S....
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy