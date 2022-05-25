Why nearly 160 Meridian Township employees could be getting an extra $2,000 to $3,000

MERIDIAN TWP. – Nearly 160 township employees could have an extra $2,000 to $3,000 in their pockets this June to help them fight rising inflation.

At its June 7 meeting , the Meridian Township Board of Trustees will vote on a Stimulus Inflationary Payment program, which would give township employees a $2,000 to $3,000 one-time payment to help cope with increased prices because of a national inflation rate of over 8%.

“We want to do something to help our team, whether it be at the gas pump, the grocery store, or paying rent,” Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said during a phone call Tuesday.

Walsh presented the program to the board at its last meeting , stating it would replace a previous $160,000 retention program the township planned to roll out in December that would give employees an extra $1,000.

The new program would be about $400,000 and come out of the township’s general fund, he said.

The stimulus program is tiered, with employees with a lower base pay receiving a higher one-time payment . Employees making up to $49,999 annually will receive $3,000 and employees making $100,000 or higher will receive $2,000, with three tiers between, if the program is approved.

The township manager, clerk and treasurer are not included in the stimulus program. If the board approves the program, the township will need letters of agreement with the defined benefit bargaining groups, and payments could be dispensed in June, Walsh said.

Other municipalities have also supplemented employees’ pay with American Rescue Plan Act funds, like Lansing allocating $2 million for premium pay and East Lansing allocating $650,000 to give city employees $1,000 or $2,000 retention bonuses.

Walsh said the township did consider using ARPA funds, but believed those funds should go to infrastructure such as local road and information technology improvements .

At the last township meeting, trustees voiced support for the Stimulus Inflationary Payment program, describing it as “innovative.”

“I think putting money in people's pockets right now is what’s needed. And that’s the short-term benefit that will be remembered from this right now,” Trustee Scott Hendrickson said . “But I think the long-term benefit is that they know that they have an employer who cares. And that will last a lot longer than the money will, I imagine.”

