A quick-thinking Yellowstone National Park tourist used his Tesla’s Starlink internet capabilities to redefine the idea of working from home. Ron Sterbenz, a regular visitor to the park, was driving in Lamar Valley north of Soda Butte when he saw the Tesla parked on the side fo the road. On the hood, a Starlink satellite sat, beaming down high-speed internet access for the mystery man inside, parked in one of the world’s most remote little corners of nature.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO