A few hours east of Uvalde, in Houston, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention and gun show. The gun rights group is going ahead with its meeting three days after the mass shooting in Texas. Mass shootings are now common enough that it might be hard to hold the convention any other way. Back in 1999, the annual convention met in Denver shortly after the school shooting at nearby Columbine, and its approach to mass shootings today has only become more defiant than it was then. NPR's Tim Mak traveled to Houston for the meeting. He joined us with the latest.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO