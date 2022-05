Goshen, N.Y. - Completion of the Bank Street Bridge in the Village of Warwick was announced and celebrated stylishly today by Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus. To mark the occasion, Neuhaus and Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard took a ride over the bridge in Micah O’Connor’s 1923 Studebaker after the ribbon cutting.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO