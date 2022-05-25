ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen To The Unholy Sound Of The Bugatti Bolide's 1,850-HP Engine

By Sebastian Cenizo
 3 days ago
The Bugatti Bolide is arguably the most extreme hypercar concept of the decade, with its wild aero and improbable aerodynamic upgrades that you would never expect to see on a production car. Yet that is what it will be; Bugatti is building just 40 of these crazy cars at a retail...

