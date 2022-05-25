ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City man accused of dragging his separated wife into vehicle against her will

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly dragging his separated wife into a vehicle against her will. According to a witness, 25-year-old Jesus...

Comments / 2

KCJJ

IC woman arrested after allegedly stealing keys from running car downtown, then fleeing from police

Allegedly stealing the keys out of a running car, then fleeing from police has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Iowa City Police were called to the Graduate Hotel on South Dubuque Street just before 1:15 Saturday morning for a motorist who had allegedly been attacked by four subjects who then stole the keys from his running vehicle. One suspect, 19-year-old Jamella Cheeks of East Court Street, was spotted running east toward the East Burlington Street Kum & Go.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Report of multiple subjects riding a moped on I-380 leads to IC man’s arrest

A report of multiple subjects riding a moped on Interstate 380 has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of two subjects tying up traffic by riding a moped from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. North Liberty Police stopped the moped near the Penn Street exit a short time later. One of the riders, identified as 19-year-old Deshawn Stepter of Dover Street, allegedly smelled of marijuana. A search of his person reportedly turned up baggies of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms hidden is his groin area as well as a blue container with baggies of white powdery substances that field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Louisa County man accused of stealing trailer(s) from farm near Lone Tree

A Louisa County man faces charges that he stole at least one trailer from a farm near Lone Tree. 47-year-old Larry Ford of Oakville was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 8:45 Thursday morning. Johnson County deputies say Ford’s silver F350 can be seen on a trail cam driving onto the victim’s farm on Johnson Muscatine Road, between Lone Tree and Nichols, around 1:15pm on March 16th. The truck can later be seen leaving the property while towing the victim’s orange, Gooseneck Round Bale trailer valued at $2,000. A Diamond D livestock trailer was also reportedly missing from the property.
LONE TREE, IA
KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of assaulting IC Police officer

A drunk driving suspect faces charges that she assaulted an Iowa City Police officer. According to arrest records, 23-year-old Rosalina Loops of North Dodge Street called 9-1-1 just after 2:45 Friday morning and claimed she was at the Riverside Drive McDonald’s. However, dispatchers say the call mapped to an address on Benton Drive.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman arrested after harassing victim on Facebook

Iowa City woman arrested after harassing victim on Facebook. An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly using social media to harass a victim. Police say 34-year-old Yvette Dolezal of Westbury Court posted a status to Facebook the evening of May 20th. In the post, she allegedly used the victim’s name and called her multiple derogatory names. The post goes on to tell people to, quote, “blow her ess up” and call her the same derogratory terms Dolezal used.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino sentenced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years after being found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine on May 4th, 2022. Court documents say 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was on parole when he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on March 18, 2021. He had previously had more than two felony convictions before this trial.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Armed subject arrested after fleeing traffic stop near Shueyville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an armed Cedar Rapids man they say fled a traffic stop near Shueyville. According to arrest records, just after 2:15 Tuesday morning a 2019 Kia with Florida plates fled from a traffic stop on 120th Street between Shueyville and Interstate 380. A passenger,...
SHUEYVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of theft at video game store

A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly helped someone steal gaming cards was arrested on theft charges this week. The incident occurred the evening of February 21st at the Video Games Etc. location on 8th Street in Coralville. 35-year-old Michael Cinkan of 2nd Avenue Southeast entered the store with an accomplice. While Cinkan was distracting staff, the accomplice concealed a binder of game cards in a tote bag the accomplice brought into the store. The two men left the store without attempting to pay for the items.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found with marijuana told police he was on his way to buy meth

An Iowa City man who allegedly admitted to possession of marijuana in a vehicle he was riding in reportedly told officers that he was on his way to buy meth. 39-year-old Bradley Dean was a passenger in a Nissan Sentra stopped at Scott Boulevard and Washington Street at around 5:40 pm on May 20th for a traffic violation. A police K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A probable cause search allegedly discovered several baggies of marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for reckless use of a firearm, child endangerment

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Child Endangerment, and Reckless Use of a Firearm. According to a news release, on Wednesday, May 25th, at about 9:38 PM Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to 11801 147th Avenue for a report of an adult male who was suicidal and intoxicated.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man allegedly choked woman due to argument over money

A Coralville man was arrested after allegedly choking the mother of their shared child over a dispute over money. Police were dispatched to the Coral Court apartment of 29-year-old Leo Johnson at 6:40 am Monday on reports of a domestic dispute. He and the woman were in an argument over money when Johnson allegedly put his arm around her neck, causing pain and making it difficult for her to breathe.
CORALVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Washington County Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

(Washington County, Iowa) -- An Iowa City man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. 38 year-old Mark Poggenphol was convicted of selling meth at Riverside Casino in March of 2021. Washington County Attorney John Gish says Poggenpohl's criminal history goes back to the 1990s. Due to his criminal history, his sentenced was increased from 10 to 25 years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Man charged in fatal Monmouth shooting turns himself in

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - A Monmouth man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the shooting that killed 26-year-old Romel Gilliam, according to police. Spencer Sage, 18, is charged with 1st degree murder, according to Monmouth police. He is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
MONMOUTH, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Burlington man representing himself in murder trial

Burlington, IA- The murder trial of a Burlington man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is underway. The trial of 27-year-old Kevin Lee of Burlington began Wednesday with opening statements and witness testimony. The Burlington Beacon reports that Lee is accused of First Degree Murder and Domestic Abuse Assault...
BURLINGTON, IA

