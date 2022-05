BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - State-of-the-art technology is helping police catch criminals. This week, Brookhaven officers used drones to arrest violent armed robbery suspects. The hunt to find 27-year-old Alton Johnson and 30-year-old Shyquan Collins didn’t take too long for Brookhaven police. Once officers realized the two accused criminals were in the area, it took them less than two minutes to locate the pair, thanks to their drones.

