ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Adult Learning Center Director earns national honors

By Lake Region State College
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago

DEVILS LAKE - Bridget Hanlan, director of the Adult Learning Center located at Lake Region State College received national accolades for her leadership and dedication to adult education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WYl6_0fpgyH1y00

On April 29th during the 2022 Mountain Plains Adult Education annual conference in Tempe, Ariz., Bridget Hanlan, was announced as the recipient of the Mountain Plains Adult Education Association Award of Merit.

The Mountain Plains Adult Education Association Award of Merit is given to honor an individual who has made an outstanding contribution towards furthering the concept of adult education. This is the highest award given by the nine state association.

Bridget was nominated for this award because “she continuously goes above and beyond to reinvent the Region III Adult Learning Center to make it one of the most successful centers in North Dakota.”

A few of the nomination letter highlights:

· Bridget took the initiative and created a new position of a College and Career Readiness Specialist in her center who could tackle the lack of soft skills training available to high school age students. More than 1,700 students in the Lake Region (and beyond) have received this fundamental course.

· Her colleagues across the state always remark: “Oh, that Bridget is one smart lady.” “Bridget sure knows her stuff.” “Bridget should have been my first contact. Always ready, willing and able to help. She has a great attitude as well.”

· “Bridget has earned credibility and respect not only in her community, but in the state and the entire U.S. for her innovative approach to education.”

· Bridget’s philosophy is simple: there is no “boss” and there are no “employees” in her center. We are a TEAM working for the same goal and the only way to get there is together.

· When the pandemic hit, she was the “go to girl” for advice to centers who were scrambling to handle the crisis. She quickly had a plan in place and guided her peers through the transition.

Over the last 4 years Hanlan has been a part of the North Dakota Association for Lifelong Learning’s conference committee, held offices as Scholarship Chair, Vice President and President.

In July 2020, Bridget was recognized by the Governor during his Education Summit as the recipient of the InnovateND Award for encouraging a collaborative culture. In Sept. 2021 she was the recipient of the NDALL Leadership and Service Award.

The Adult Learning Center and satellite sites are open to serve the public who need basic education and secondary education services. Contact each center for specific office hours, registration protocol, services, classes and GED testing schedules as this varies with each Center.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction receives federal funds under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunities Act, Or WIOA - Title II and state funds (NDCC 15.1-26) to support the operations and free programs of the Adult Learning Centers who serve individuals who:

are at least 16 years of age;

are not enrolled in high school;

do not have a high school diploma;

are mandated by State Law;

may lack sufficient mastery of basic educational skills; and/or

cannot speak, read, or write the English language.

Services available in each Adult Learning Center include: reading/writing, science, social studies, math, digital literacy skills, English Language acquisition for adults who are unable to read, speak or write English, workplace and career planning and readiness, and GED® preparation and testing.

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

The Final, Final Day of School Mr. Troy Miller

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was the final day of school for the Valley City public school district and also, the final day for Jefferson elementary principal Troy Miller. So staff members and students had fun saying their final goodbye on Friday, May 27th. There were 27 students...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Olive Ann breaks ground in GF

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Thursday for the Olive Ann boutique hotel in downtown Grand Forks. The five story building will feature nearly 80 hotel rooms…a speakeasy…fitness center…exterior patios with access to Sky’s Fine Dining and Cloud 9 Events Center. The hotel is named after the “First...
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

Softball Knocks Off Minot, Headed to State Tournament

BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 Jamestown High School softball team punched its ticket to the state tournament on Saturday afternoon as the Blue Jays defeated #2 Minot 3-2 at Starion Bank Field. Jamestown and Minot were scoreless until the fourth inning when both Katie Trumbauer and Jada Walter...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Center, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
Devils Lake, ND
Education
Government Technology

North Dakota to House First Space Networking Center

(TNS) — A Virginia-based company has received a large federal contract to establish the first Space Networking Center at Grand Forks Air Force Base, as well as a similar facility in Alabama. U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both North Dakota Republicans, announced that the Space Development Agency...
ALABAMA STATE
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Baseball Season Comes to and End with Loss to Shanley

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners baseball team needed a win on Saturday to advance to the state tournament next weekend in Jamestown. Valley City, coming off of a loss on Friday to Wahpeton had their offense going right away, however the Deacons would put up 10 runs in the 5th inning to take the game 16-6 in 6 innings to end the Hi-Liners season.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

Emergency plane landing near Wing Friday morning

WING, N.D. - At approximately 9:20 a.m. Friday, a private, single-engine fixed-wing aircraft reported engine failure while in flight. The pilot conducted an emergency landing of the aircraft and landed on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, about six miles north of Wing, ND. The aircraft was moved off the...
WING, ND
KX News

Bismarck pilot makes emergency plane landing on highway near Wing

A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing Friday morning on Highway 14 near Wing. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:20 a.m., the pilot of a private plane reported his engine had failed during flight. He then landed the small plane on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, or about six […]
WING, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Basic Education#Adult Learning#Soft Skills#Lake Region State College#The Adult Learning Center
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 28, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Michael Edward Miller, 31, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Gary Andrew Oleisky, 55, of Oaklee, for Falsely Reporting a Crime. Michael Garza, 40, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person injured after semi overturns on I-94 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a semi overturned on I-94 near Jamestown Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the semi hauling a trailer was heading west on the interstate when the 67-year-old driver, of Nevada, fell asleep. She then overcorrected causing the large vehicle to flip...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Four Injured In Two Vehicle Crash Near Litchville

LITCHVILLE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Barnes County at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 46 on Friday, May 27th around 2pm. The Highway Patrol said the crash happened after the driver of a motor home failed to yield to...
LITCHVILLE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Man found dead at Grand Forks residence identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the man found dead at a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th Street Tuesday morning. Authorities say 67-year-old Douglas Elgert was the man found, in what now is being announced as a homicide investigation.Officers also say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh was arrested and charged with tempering with evidence from the scene, but is not facing murder charges.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KX News

Two injured in two-car crash near Karlsruhe

Two people were hurt Friday in a two-vehicle crash about a mile north of Karlsruhe. The collision took place at the intersection of 48th Street North and 2nd Avenue North. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old Karlsruhe man drove into the intersection and ran into the side […]
KARLSRUHE, ND
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

366
Followers
796
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy