There is new information regarding the altercation between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham ahead of the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds game on May 27. Ahead of the opening game of the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds weekend series on May 27, news broke that there was an altercation between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham during batting practice. The incident took place in the outfield and both teams had to be separated.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO