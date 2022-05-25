ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic’s Ethan Sturm State Tennis Tournament Results

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Waterloo) Atlantic senior Ethan Sturm finished off the 2022 season and his high school tennis career at the State Meet in Waterloo on Tuesday.

In the first round, Daniel Skrade of Decorah defeated Sturm 7-5, 6-4, and Calvin Jaworski of Grinnell downed Sturm 6-3, 7-5 in a first-round consolation match.

Sturm ended the season with 11-6 records in singles and 7-5 in doubles. Sturm finished with a career singles record of 23-9 and a career doubles record of 33-13.

Red Oak’s Le Yaun Sun reaches Class 1A State Tennis Tournament Semi-finals

(Iowa City) Red Oak’s Le Yaun Sun is playing in the semi-finals of the Class 1A State Singles Tournament on Saturday. Sun defeated Tenae Thiravong of Albia, 6-0, 6-3, and topped Sophie Frain of Columbus, Catholic, 6-4, 6-3. Sun plays Catherine Strauss of Spirit Lake at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Ella Tallett, Xavier, Cedar Rapids, and Alli Hagness of Columbus, Catholic, square off in the other semi-final. Coryl Matheny, of Glenwood, lost her first round match, won her first round and second round consolation matches, and plays today in a consolation match at 9:30 a.m.
Girls State Golf Results from Day One

(State) Golfers in the girls state tournament are halfway through their competition. 18 holes of golf were played on Thursday and 18 more will take place on Friday. Class 1A golfers are competing at the American Legion Golf in Marshalltown. Ahead of the field is Lynville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock with a four over par 75. IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers fired an opening round of 83. Powers is tied for 5th. Tied for 16th is Sidney’s Avery Dowling with a 91. Riverside’s Addison Brink shot 101 and is tied for 38th. In the team competition St. Albert is in 10th with a 422. The low round for the Saintes came from Lily Krohn with a 102.
Jerry Ray Jamison Obituary

Graveside funeral services for Jerry Ray Jamison of Elliott will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Hillside Cemetery at Elliott, Iowa. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. to -7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak, Iowa.
Winterset Celebrates John Wayne’s Birthday

(Winterset, IA) — The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is celebrating this weekend what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. John Wayne Birthplace and Museum manager Liz Hansen says a dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning after the facility doubled in size with an expansion. Hansen is expecting large crowds in Winterset after the event was postponed for two years by the pandemic. Born in Winterset in 1907 as Marion Morrison, Wayne became a popular icon through his starring roles, especially in westerns and war movies.
Wednesday Was 14th Anniversary Of Deadly Parkersburg Tornado

(Parkersburg, IA) — Residents of Parkersburg and New Hartford marked the 14th anniversary Wednesday of the deadly tornado that hit the Butler and Black Hawk Counties. The tornado killed seven people in Parkersburg and two others in New Hartford, leaving at least 70 injured. It touched down around five p-m on May 25th, 2008. The National Weather Service said the tornado was three-quarters of a mile wide with winds of up to 205 miles an hour. It stayed on the ground for about 43 miles — destroying about 200 homes in Parkersburg and caused extensive damage in other areas along its path.
Valley West Mall In Foreclosure

(West Des Moines, IA) — Another of the once popular Iowa shopping malls is in trouble. Valley West Mall in West Des Moines is under foreclosure. The Des Moines Register reports U-S Bank filed the action in Polk County district court last week, alleging the owners of the 47-year-old mall have not made loan payments since May 6th, 2021. The foreclosure petition says the owners owe the bank three-point-five million dollars. The bank has requested the court appoint a receiver to take control of the West Des Moines property and manage rent and loan payments, as well as order Valley West Mall to pay the remainder of its original loan.
Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
Temporary closure of Iowa 92 east of Carson begins June 1

(Carson) A project to repair the Iowa 92 bridge over Jordan Creek one mile east of Carson will require closing Iowa 92 in both directions between U.S. 59 and Pottawattamie County Road M-47 starting Wednesday, June 1 at 7 a.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office. The closure is expected to be in place until August 18.
Des Moines Blood Center Sending Blood To Texas

(Des Moines, IA) — The Des Moines-based LifeServe Blood Center is sending blood to Texas to help the school shooting victims. LifeServe is part of a coalition of more than 35 blood centers across the U-S that have committed to collecting extra blood units on a rotating, on-call schedule. Spokeswoman, Danielle West, says they are sending blood even though their supply is low. She says they need more blood donors — especially O-negative and O-positive. She says you can to to their website: LifeServeBloodCenter.org to find a blood drive or donor center.
Interstate changes coming soon in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) Two major changes to the interstate near I-29/I-480/West Broadway will occur late this week and early next week. On Friday, May 27 by 6 a.m., eastbound I-480/West Broadway will be shifted to its new permanent alignment. The southbound I-29 ramp to Avenue G will be closed beginning Tuesday,...
New School Transfer Proposal Passes Legislature

(Des Moines, IA) — A new proposal that passed the Legislature before they adjourned, would let parents transfer their children from one public school to another, at any time. Under current law, open enrollment applications must be made by March 1st and students may only transfer to a school in an adjacent district. Republican Representative Gary Mohr of Bettendorf says the new plan will let parents start transferring their children immediately to any public school, without citing a reason. Representative Mary Mascher, a Democrat from Iowa City, suggests the changes will lead to closures.
Corvis Cooper Obituary

Corvis Cooper, 77, of rural Orient passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services: Will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow in the Hopeville Cemetery, south of Murray, Iowa with full military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Davis-Pence Post No. 69. The The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Atlantic City Pool Opening Delayed

(Atlantic) Atlantic Park and Rec. Director Bryant Rasmussen says the Sunnyside Pool will not open on Memorial Day Weekend. Rasmussen says they’ve painted benches, sealed the pool, and raised the umbrellas in anticipation of this upcoming season. Rasmussen says the delay is due to Mother Nature. Rasmussen says to...
Former First Lady Chases Down Driver After Crash

(Iowa City, IA) — Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad and former First Lady Chris Branstad chased down a drunk driver who left the scene of an accident on Interstate 80. K-C-R-G T-V reports the car of former U-S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife was struck near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary. The Branstads, with Chris driving, chased the driver down and stopped him and the police took over. The crash and chase happened about one month ago. The Quinns escaped the accident with minor injuries. No word on the name of the drunk driver or any charges against him.
Lawmaker Joining Coast Guard Auxiliary

(Des Moines, IA) — A western Iowa legislator cast his final vote in the Iowa House late last (Monday) night and then announced he was leaving for basic training for the U-S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says members of the group are unpaid volunteers. The 62-year-old Jacobsen says for the past eight months he’s been getting fit and losing weight in order to qualify for basic training. He’s joining about 21-thousand other Americans who are volunteers in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jacobsen says it will give him a new perspective on protecting Iowa’s waterways and flood prevention. Jacobsen is not seeking reelection to the House, but is considering a run for the state senate in 2024. Jacobsen is an attorney and a trust officer in a bank.
