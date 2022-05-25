Atlantic’s Ethan Sturm State Tennis Tournament Results

(Waterloo) Atlantic senior Ethan Sturm finished off the 2022 season and his high school tennis career at the State Meet in Waterloo on Tuesday.

In the first round, Daniel Skrade of Decorah defeated Sturm 7-5, 6-4, and Calvin Jaworski of Grinnell downed Sturm 6-3, 7-5 in a first-round consolation match.

Sturm ended the season with 11-6 records in singles and 7-5 in doubles. Sturm finished with a career singles record of 23-9 and a career doubles record of 33-13.