Deadly plane crash in Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after Texas DPS says that a 3-seat single-engine plane crashed in a farmer’s field yesterday morning.

Officers reported that the pilot of the 1947 Piper PA-12 plane was 19-year-old, Ronald Wiebe of Loop, Texas. The Texas DPS report reveals that the crash happened around 11:51 am on Monday, May 24th, just 3 and a half miles Southwest of Seagraves, TX.

Texas DPS says that a farmer noticed that the plane had crashed in his field between County Road 226 and County Road 103.

According to the Texas DPS report, Wiebe was pronounced dead at the scene. The NTSB and FAA have been notified about the crash and are conducting an investigation.

