Springfield, MA

Police reform executive order expected to be signed from president Biden

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – President Biden is also expected to sign an executive order today on police reform for federal law enforcement agencies.

The date coincides with the second anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd.

The order will reportedly create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct and encourage state and local police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

It will also restrict the transfer of military equipment to law enforcement agencies. Floyd’s family is expected to be in attendance at the White House Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

