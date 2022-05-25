Just a drill: Training at Worcester Regional Airport on Wednesday

WORCESTER - Worcester Regional Airport will be holding an emergency training drill early Wednesday, with multiple law enforcement and emergency responder agencies on hand.

“Neighbors in the communities surrounding Worcester Airport, and the public, should not be alarmed by emergency vehicles responding to the airport during this time,” according to Massport, the owner and operator of Worcester Regional Airpor. “The use of lights and sirens will be limited to the airport campus, but there is a potential for loud noises and/or flashing lights as part of the exercise.”

The training will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The airport will remain open with no expected impact on flights.