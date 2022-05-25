ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Just a drill: Training at Worcester Regional Airport on Wednesday

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mhZV_0fpgvbxF00

WORCESTER - Worcester Regional Airport will be holding an emergency training drill early Wednesday, with multiple law enforcement and emergency responder agencies on hand.

“Neighbors in the communities surrounding Worcester Airport, and the public, should not be alarmed by emergency vehicles responding to the airport during this time,” according to Massport, the owner and operator of Worcester Regional Airpor. “The use of lights and sirens will be limited to the airport campus, but there is a potential for loud noises and/or flashing lights as part of the exercise.”

The training will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The airport will remain open with no expected impact on flights.

Comments / 1

Related
NECN

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

As city enters Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 numbers continue downturn

WORCESTER — As the city enters Memorial Day weekend, new COVID-19 cases continued their downward trajectory from last week, according to an update of the Worcester Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard. On Friday, the dashboard reported that the city's seven-day average for new coronavirus cases stands at 64.3, down from 105.6 cases cases a day from the week...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Polar Park hosts 'A Prom for All Ages'

WORCESTER, Mass. — A nonprofit empowering youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities hosted "A Prom For All Ages at Polar Park" Friday night. The dance brought together 200 people for an evening of food, music and dancing, and featured a red carpet walk and photo shoots. Many...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massport
Live 95.9

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

With expansion of MBI's biomed center, state and city say Worcester rises on biotech scene

WORCESTER — At Wednesday morning's groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives' biomedical center, city and state officials and members of the state's life sciences industry said the groundbreaking is the latest step in creating a life sciences hub in Central Massachusetts and a larger biomedical industry along the Massachusetts Turnpike.  "Worcester and...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Firefighters 6K, post-race barbecue are indeed back in season

Rain or shine, the Worcester Firefighters 6K is back in June for the first time in three years, booked for the first Sunday of the month at Institute Park. And fortunately, the event has successfully dodged the drops in its 20 previous races. Plenty warm, sure, at times maybe even hot. But the rain neither dampened the field on the figure-8 course nor compromised the post-race barbecue since the inaugural race in 2000. The only precipitation has emanated from the mist machine behind the finish line, provided by the Sutton Fire Department for the past several years.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts to see strong thunderstorms, heavy rain Saturday afternoon

BOSTON — Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain moved across much of Massachusetts and New England Saturday afternoon. A cold front moving across the area Saturday afternoon into the evening was triggering showers and thunderstorms, especially across interior Massachusetts where a few strong severe thunderstorms are possible. Track storms with...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW to reinstall speed humps on several streets by summer

WORCESTER, Mass. - Last summer, the city placed speed humps on 10 streets as part of a pilot program to reduce speeding on residential streets. The city removed in the fall ahead of the winter plowing season. Worcester Department of Public Works commissioner Jay Fink said the plan is to...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Winthrop Arms is a gateway to town's past

WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past. Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened. "This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job." Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design. "It started off as a classy place, and...
WINTHROP, MA
Boston

State shuts down plans for elaborate Castle Island event

"Summer Splash" was planned for June 23, but organizers did not request a permit. Soon after tickets were sold for a flashy party on Castle Island, the event was shut down by the state this week. The event, known as Summer Splash, was being planned for June 23, NBC 10...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
BILLERICA, MA
amherstindy.org

Free Shoe Spray For Tick Prevention, Saturday May 28

Tick Report, an Amherst based tick-testing and research service, is sponsoring a free shoe treatment to repel ticks and mosquitos on Saturday May 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 29 Cottage Street in Amherst. A spraying of shoes with permethrin, an insecticide effective on ticks will be provided. The service is offered to all members of the Amherst community with a limit of one pair of shoes per person. Please bring and extra pair of shoes with you and any questions that you have about ticks.
AMHERST, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy