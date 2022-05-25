ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas is top state in number of Fortune 500 companies

By Jon Sullivan
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Texas has more Fortune 500 companies than any other state, according to the 2022 list, with 53 corporate headquarters calling the Lone Star State home.

New York state dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 with 51 Fortune 500 companies. California is in third place with 50.

Houston and Dallas made the list of the nation's top five municipalities, with 21 and 11 headquarters respectively. Exxon Mobile of Dallas is the highest-ranking Texas company at No. 6. Phillips 66 was the top Houston firm at No. 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgKei_0fpgvYFw00
Houston-based Phillips 66 ranks at No. 29 in the 2022 Fortune 500. Photo: Phillips 66

Having so many diverse Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Texas is an important indication of the strength and durability of the state's economy, said Robert Allen, president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

Texas is the world's ninth largest economy with $1.985 trillion in gross domestic product. The Fortune 500 represents two-thirds of the nation's GDP with revenue of $16.1 trillion. The companies employ 29.7 million people worldwide.

Houston-based companies on the list based on 2021 revenue:

29. Phillips 66
70. Sysco
77. ConocoPhillips
88. Plains GP Holdings
89. Enterprise Products Partners
123. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
133. NRG Energy
135. Occidental Petroleum
170. Baker Hughes
193. EOG Resources
203. Waste Management
216. Targa Resources
223. Kinder Morgan
233. Cheniere Energy
241. Halliburton
273. Group 1 Automotive
285. Quanta Services
320. Westlake
414. CenterPoint Energy
431. APA
460. KBR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Houston, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Companies#Fortune 500#Centerpoint Energy#The Fortune#Lone Star State#Exxon Mobile#Plains Gp Holdings 89#Occidental Petroleum 170#Waste Management 216#Quanta S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy