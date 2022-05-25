Texas is top state in number of Fortune 500 companies

Texas has more Fortune 500 companies than any other state, according to the 2022 list, with 53 corporate headquarters calling the Lone Star State home.

New York state dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 with 51 Fortune 500 companies. California is in third place with 50.



Houston and Dallas made the list of the nation's top five municipalities, with 21 and 11 headquarters respectively. Exxon Mobile of Dallas is the highest-ranking Texas company at No. 6. Phillips 66 was the top Houston firm at No. 29.

Houston-based Phillips 66 ranks at No. 29 in the 2022 Fortune 500. Photo: Phillips 66

Having so many diverse Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Texas is an important indication of the strength and durability of the state's economy, said Robert Allen, president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

Texas is the world's ninth largest economy with $1.985 trillion in gross domestic product. The Fortune 500 represents two-thirds of the nation's GDP with revenue of $16.1 trillion. The companies employ 29.7 million people worldwide.

Houston-based companies on the list based on 2021 revenue:

29. Phillips 66

70. Sysco

77. ConocoPhillips

88. Plains GP Holdings

89. Enterprise Products Partners

123. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

133. NRG Energy

135. Occidental Petroleum

170. Baker Hughes

193. EOG Resources

203. Waste Management

216. Targa Resources

223. Kinder Morgan

233. Cheniere Energy

241. Halliburton

273. Group 1 Automotive

285. Quanta Services

320. Westlake

414. CenterPoint Energy

431. APA

460. KBR