Mercer County, IL

Orion loses regional heartbreaker to Mercer County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite giving up six runs to Orion in the third inning, Mercer County was able to win the regional play-in game 10-9 on Monday, May 16, at Apollo Elementary School, Aledo. The game was scoreless until Orion’s outburst. Kenadi Sovey doubled and scored on Grace Passno’s home...

geneseorepublic.com

Orion boys baseball plays for regional championship

Orion baseball squared off with two Three Rivers West foes in Class 2A regional action last week. The Chargers defeated the Rockridge Rockets 4-1 in semifinals on Wednesday, May 18, in Sherrard. On a stormy Saturday morning, May 21, Sherrard overwhelmed Orion 15-7. Orion 4, Rockridge 1. Orion led 1-0...
ORION, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Orion

"It really doesn't matter what you did yesterday, or what you are planning for tomorrow," Orion school board president Doug Nelson told the Class of 2007 during Graduation on Sunday May 27, at Orion High School. "It is what you do today that matters," Nelson said, "Make every day matter."
ORION, IL
ourquadcities.com

Former Hawkeyes football player Louis Matykiewicz dies

Former University of Iowa football player Louis Matykiewicz passed away on May 22 at the age of 88. Matykiewicz lettered for the Hawkeye football team from 1952-54 under head coach Forest Evashevski, playing quarterback, tight end and linebacker. He led the team in passing yards on offense and pass interceptions on defense in 1953.
MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Reveals Game Times For Five Football Games, Night Contest

On the cusp of Memorial Day Weekend, we've learned much more about the 2022 Iowa football season, which is still more than three months away. The University of Iowa announced Thursday afternoon that Iowa's season-opener against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will begin on Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. The game, which will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, will be televised by FS1.
IOWA CITY, IA
geneseorepublic.com

"Here Lies Jeremy Troy" opens June 2 at Richmond Hill Players

Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with the comedy Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey. The show will be presented June 2-12 at the Barn Theater in Geneseo. Audio Description performance is Friday, June 3, and Assistive Listening Devices are now available (please request an ALD when making reservations.) Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at rhplayers.com.
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Galva

Galva High School graduate Brittany Rose is surrounded by classmates as they listen to a speaker during Sunday's commencement exercises at the school. Rose, the class's salutatorian, was one of the speakers during the ceremony. A rural Galva man remined in fair condition Tuesday afternoon after a light plane he...
GALVA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Henry County Summer Events calendar

06/04/22 GENESEO FAMERS MARKET 8am to 12pm every Saturday thru October GENESEO. 06/05/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA. 06/08/22 DENNIS STROUGHMATT ET L'ESPIRIT CREOLE CONCERT CAMBRIDGE. 06/11/22 BRANTLEY FRANCIS FOUNDATION COMM PICNIC GENESEO. 06/11/22 SHOOT THE LOOP CAR CRUISE GENESEO. 06/12/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WIFR

NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
QuadCities.com

Loud Thunder Offering Boat Rentals on Lake George

Boat rentals are now hitting the water at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve! From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it’s officially boat rental season, and you can get out on the beautiful 167-acre Lake George with the boat of your choice. All boat rentals are available first-come, first-served Wed. through...
ILLINOIS CITY, IL
WQAD

Crews battle house fire in Davenport Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Firefighters in Davenport responded to a single-family home Saturday afternoon to battle a house fire. It happened just after 2 p.m. at a home on Clay Street in Davenport. That's on the city's west side, just east of Fejervary Park. When crews arrived on scene, firefighters...
DAVENPORT, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Geneseo

When the 2006-07 draws to a close in early June, 19 retiring Geneseo School District teachers will mark the end of their teaching careers. Combined, the retirees have taught a combined total of 499 years, in the Geneseo School District. Maple City Band — the Geneseo community band — will...
GENESEO, IL
Y101

Quincy Illinois is Shrinking according to new Census Data

A bunch of new census data has been updated and released, and according to the latest numbers between July 2020 and July 2021, Quincy, Illinois took a hit in population. Still, Quincy faired better than a lot of other places in Illinois. An article posted on kpvi.com outlines the new...
QUINCY, IL
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WQAD

52722: Bettendorf marks Zip Code Day with citywide celebration

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community is coming together Friday, May 27 to commemorate a once-in-a-lifetime occasion: 5-27-22 Day. May 27, 2022, is the only day in this millennium in which the date aligns perfectly with Bettendorf's zip code, 52722. To celebrate, the City of Bettendorf and its businesses and organizations will coordinate games, activities, deals and entertainment for the community to take part in.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

First Alert Day Thursday until 8PM for strong thunderstorms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Thursday from until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms. There is a slight risk for eastern counties because of the risk for strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. At this time strong storms producing up to golf ball sized hail and developing along highway 34. These are all drifting to the north at 30mph. These storms will keep moving north and will bring a severe risk through the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with these storms. FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Semi-Rollover Results in Traffic Issues, Second Incident in Louisa County Tuesday

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a semi-rollover on Highway 92 between Grandview and Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Jason Lee Martin of Davenport was traveling westbound when a deer crossed the roadway. Martin swerved to avoid a collision which caused a load shift and the truck to end up in the south ditch on its side. Authorities on the scene were able to help Martin exit the vehicle. Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Louisa County Ambulance and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initially reported to the scene. Due to the truck hauling stabilizers, chemical compounds and fuel that was leaking, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted and Muscatine County Hazmat responded later. At around 5a.m. while crews continued to work to clean up the incident site, traffic was rerouted from the area along county roads X43 and G40 through Letts.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA

