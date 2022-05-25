Orion loses regional heartbreaker to Mercer County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Thursday from until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms. There is a slight risk for eastern counties because of the risk for strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. At this time strong storms producing up to golf ball sized hail and developing along highway 34. These are all drifting to the north at 30mph. These storms will keep moving north and will bring a severe risk through the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with these storms. FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO