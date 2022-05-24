Missing Man In BC

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman found wandering around outside an East Texas truck stop has been identified after authorities spent hours trying to find out who she is and if she had family members who were looking for her. Deputies on Friday were called to a Love's Travel Stop...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2022. Scot William Bordelon, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; in park after hours. Daniel Lejames Doyle, 31, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges). Devontea Deon Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a chain of events that occurred on Wednesday night began with a man riding a bicycle and ended with a game room being shut down. According to a press release, deputies noticed 44-year-old Dan Tinsley, of Buna, riding a bike on Highway 96 in Buna and they knew that he was named in an active arrest warrant.
Authorities have identified the woman who died three days after being shot in Port Arthur. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said Arneshia Carter, 31, of Port Arthur, died Thursday in the hospital. Carter was critically wounded Monday at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Ave. Port Arthur Police...
430PM-DPS and MCHD are responding to Fostoria at SH 105 for a 3-year-old child whose head was run over by a 4-wheeler. THe family transported the child to that location to meet medics. 445PM-Child is being transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 16 to May 22:. Clayton Rivera, 28, assault offense touch-family violence. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 16 to May 22:. May 16. A theft was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
BUNA, Texas — A Jasper County game was temporarily shut down after a deputies stopped a wanted man who was riding a bike along Highway 96. Jasper County deputies attempted to stop a man riding a bicycle on Highway 96 South in Buna on May 25, 2022. Deputies said they were attempting to stop him because they knew he had an outstanding warrant out of Jasper County, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
Orange was a boom town in the early 1940s as surely as Beaumont had been a boom town with the discovery of oil. The difference was that in Orange the boom came with the building of ships for the War Effort of World War II. Sleepy Orange was trying to...
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to verify the safety and well-being of Lindsay Marie Carter, 34, of Rosepine. Carter may be driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima, Silver in color, bearing LA Plate # 403 FBJ. Anyone with any information relating to the whereabouts of Carter should contact...
So far in the month of May, I have served a total of 28 civil papers. I served one eviction in east Jasper. I also served three Writs of Possession: one in east Jasper and the other two in north Jasper. I helped assist the Jasper Police Department and Sheriff’s...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A grand jury indicted a Vidor Police officer for aggravated assault family violence. Beaumont Police officers were sent on Monday, April 4, 2022, shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a house on Chicory Street in Beaumont. They received a call about an off-duty Vidor Police officer later...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two men who they believe stole three catalytic converters. Deputies believe the theft occurred on May 20, 2022, at a parking lot of a business on Interstate 10, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. The exact location and name of the business are unclear.
HOUSTON — A man was shot in the head after a possible road rage chase ended in a crash and shootout, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning near the 7400 block of Cullen Boulevard. Police say the two vehicles started chasing...
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Quinton Charles Lejeune, 34, 730 W. Lincoln Road — direct contempt of court; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three men are involved in an investigation after a traffic stop in Port Arthur led to the seizure of what police called an extraordinary amount of ammunition. Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department's Guns and Narcotics Unit pulled over a driver who allegedly failed...
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 23, 2022. Two people are dead following a vehicular crash on US 287 today. At 7 a.m. this morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the scene of a vehicular crash involving two vehicles on US 287, about 0.2 miles north of Elkhart in Anderson County.
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the Week of May 23, 2022 thru May 27, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”. – Mignon McLaughlin. Tyler W. Stout and Makayla L. Vincent. Michael...
