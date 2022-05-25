ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Sims 4 Adds Customizable Pronouns Feature

By Alexandra Hobbs
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Customizable pronouns has been...

Related
League of Legends Ocean Song Release Date

Fans of the Pool Party skins are in for a summer surprise. Ocean Song, a new line of skins, was shown off by Riot on the League of Legends Twitter account. Featuring Yone, Nidalee, Seraphine (who will be receiving a Prestige edition), Zeri, and Ashe, these skins are full of bright colors and smiling faces, an absolutely fantastic way to bring in the warmest season of them all. So, when will the Ocean Song skins be released?
VIDEO GAMES
League of Legends Honor Recall VFX Changes in Patch 12.10

The Honor system in League of Legends is there so that players can show their appreciation to a teammate who went above and beyond. Whether it be for shotcalling, staying calm, or just being a fun person to play with, it feels good to honor someone else and even better to be honored yourself. In Patch 12.10, people who take care of their Honor are being recognized; new Honor recalls are available for players at certain Honor Levels and above.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pronoun#The Sims 4#Video Game
5 Best Counters to Bel'Veth in League of Legends

Bel'Veth, the Void Empress and newest champion added to the League of Legends roster, is all about speed. Her attack speed does not have a cap, and is increased after she uses an ability. Her W reduces the cooldown of her Q, and her R gives her increased move speed and total attack speed — you get the idea.
VIDEO GAMES
When Do League of Legends MSI 2022 Tokens Expire?

For players who are curious about how these League of Legends MSI 2022 Tokens work, here's how to earn them, what they do, and when they expire. MSI 2022 High Noon Tokens are a special form of in-game currency themed after the new High-Noon skin line. They're intended to celebrate the upcoming League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, which has its semifinals and finale airing in the next few weeks. The Tokens can be earned by completing challenges that players can view in the challenge tab of their League client.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Technology
Video Games
How to Get Ocean Song Seraphine Prestige Edition

Ocean Song is the newest skin line to be introduced to League of Legends. Featuring Yone, Nidalee, Seraphine, Zeri, and Ash, these skins are a bright, beautiful way to celebrate the coming of summer. And with how musical these skins are, it only makes sense that Seraphine will be receiving a Prestige edition as well. So, how can players get Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine?
VIDEO GAMES
Is Roller Champions Crossplay?

Ubisoft's brand new game Roller Champions is out and free-to-play across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Find out all you need to know about crossplay on Roller Champions here.
VIDEO GAMES
When is the Next Overwatch 2 Beta?

With all the controversy around how the last beta seemed to break the whole game, from the bizarre character balance to cutting down on players per match, many are still excited for the second Overwatch 2 beta. While what new features being planned are still under high security at Blizzard, with no new trailers, photos, or leaks of new characters being announced to the public, we do have some details on when the next Overwatch 2 beta is launching. Here are all the details surrounding the launch of the next beta.
VIDEO GAMES
Apex Legends Laser Sight Attachment Gameplay Apparently Leaked

An Apex Legends leak has perhaps given players their first look at the next weapon attachment that Respawn Entertainment is whipping up for its ever-popular battle royale. With both Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors and Apex Legends Mobile off and running to remarkable starts, it appears the debut of an exciting new attachment could be right around the corner as well.
VIDEO GAMES
How to Get the Safari Shock Bundle in Call of Duty Warzone

The Classified Arms update is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. The new patch brings updates to both multiplayer and the battle royale mode, including new weapons, a new transit system in Caldera, and new bundles. One of the newest bundles available in CoD is the new...
VIDEO GAMES
Warzone Season 3 Reloaded SMG Tier List

Our Warzone Season 3 Reloaded SMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera and Rebirth Island after the launch of Raven Software's latest major balancing update. With the Season 3 Reloaded patch, we saw a hefty amount of changes...
VIDEO GAMES
Warzone Devs Confirm H4 Blixen Bug Fix Coming

According to Call of Duty: Warzone Trello Board, developers are working on a recently discovered bug with the H4 Blixen SMG. The H4 Blixen was recently introduced in the Season 3 Reloaded update, requiring players to get three side kills in a match 15 times. Its stats quickly established it as one of the best guns in the game. Unfortunately, Warzone content creator JGOD discovered a bug with the gun and posted it online.
VIDEO GAMES
Stims Nerfed, H4 Blixen Name Bug Fixed in May 26 Warzone Update

Raven Software has released its latest update for Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded, delivering on its promise to nerf Stims, as well as fixing several bugs. Following a seismic weapon balancing pass that may have shaken up the weapon meta in Caldera and Rebirth Island once again, Raven has released a smaller update to tidy some things up. Here's a breakdown of the May 26 patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
VIDEO GAMES
